Shakira Pops in MO5CH1NO Jeans Shirt and Matching Bralette at Wimbledon 2023 After Celebrating With Self-Portrait in Pointy Pumps

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Shakira attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Shakira attends The Ivor Novello Awards 2022 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on May 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Shakira attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress/Singer Shakira attends the Premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia" at the El Capitan Theatre on February 17, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Shakira attended Day 12 of Wimbledon 2023 held in London today. Sat in the stands, the “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress was clad in a denim-print MO5CH1NO Jeans shirt that sat off-the-shoulders. The button-up top was layered overtop a coordinating bralette top.

Shakira at Wimbledon 2023. WireImage

As for accessories, Shakira toted a white leather bag with gold hardware which she wore light blue sunglasses with rectangular frames and black lenses. The performer’s tresses were styled in waves and parted down the middle, framing her features.

Although Shakira’s footwear was not visible, it’s likely the star opted for something simple and casual like a pair of athletic sneakers.

Shakira at Wimbledon 2023. WireImage

The day prior to her appearance at Wimbledon, Shakira attended a British Vogue x Self Portrait summer party in London clad in an all-black ensemble. The musician wore a halter top with satin pants and pointed-toe pumps.

Shakira attends the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party.

Shakira’s shoe style often varies from athletic to sleek. On the red carpet, the “Te Felicito” artist opts for sandals, rounded and peep-toe pumps with thick platform soles and towering stiletto heels, hailing from top brands including Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Versace. Her off-duty ensembles feature similarly daring boots, wedges and strappy sandals by Saint Laurent, Prada and Esquivel. Shakira can also be spotted in sneakers by Premiata, Nike and Asics.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Shakira Pops in Denim-Print Shirt & Bralette at Wimbledon 2023
