Shakira Pops in MO5CH1NO Jeans Shirt and Matching Bralette at Wimbledon 2023 After Celebrating With Self-Portrait in Pointy Pumps

Shakira attended Day 12 of Wimbledon 2023 held in London today. Sat in the stands, the “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress was clad in a denim-print MO5CH1NO Jeans shirt that sat off-the-shoulders. The button-up top was layered overtop a coordinating bralette top.

Shakira at Wimbledon 2023. WireImage

As for accessories, Shakira toted a white leather bag with gold hardware which she wore light blue sunglasses with rectangular frames and black lenses. The performer’s tresses were styled in waves and parted down the middle, framing her features.

Although Shakira’s footwear was not visible, it’s likely the star opted for something simple and casual like a pair of athletic sneakers.

Shakira at Wimbledon 2023. WireImage

The day prior to her appearance at Wimbledon, Shakira attended a British Vogue x Self Portrait summer party in London clad in an all-black ensemble. The musician wore a halter top with satin pants and pointed-toe pumps.

Shakira attends the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party.

Shakira’s shoe style often varies from athletic to sleek. On the red carpet, the “Te Felicito” artist opts for sandals, rounded and peep-toe pumps with thick platform soles and towering stiletto heels, hailing from top brands including Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Versace. Her off-duty ensembles feature similarly daring boots, wedges and strappy sandals by Saint Laurent, Prada and Esquivel. Shakira can also be spotted in sneakers by Premiata, Nike and Asics.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Chunky Sneakers

Best White Sneakers for Women