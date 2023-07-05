×
Shakira Says 'No' With Bejeweled Coat and Gold Platform Heels at Viktor & Rolf's Couture Fall 2023 Show

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Shakira attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Shakira attends The Ivor Novello Awards 2022 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on May 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Shakira attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress/Singer Shakira attends the Premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia" at the El Capitan Theatre on February 17, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
There’s power in saying “no” — just ask Shakira, who used her Paris Couture Week outfit to make that very statement.

On Wednesday for Viktor & Rolf’s fall 2023 couture show, Shakira made a sleek arrival in a white trench dress. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer’s attire by Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren, however, was far from subtle: the knee-length piece was lined along its hems, wrap belt, cuffs and sleeves with gleaming gold-framed baguette crystals.

Shakira attends Viktor & Rolf’s fall 2023 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 5, 2023.Nasser Berzane/ABACAPRESS.COM

The same embellishments lined its collared bodice, as well — which prominently featured exaggerated 3D letters simply spelling “No.”

The cheeky piece was simply styled by Shakira with a set of oversized ombré brown and gold aviator sunglasses, giving her attire a nonchalant flair.

A closer look at Shakira’s platforms.Nasser Berzane/ABACAPRESS.COM

When it came to footwear, the “She Wolf” singer went equally bold with a set of gleaming gold heels. Her style featured thick stacked soles with crossed toe straps, creating a cutout effect. The metallic, snake-embossed set was complete with thin ankle straps for a secure finish, as well as a slick height boost from soaring stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height — which also smoothly matched her dress’ gold accents for a complementary finish.

Paris Couture Week showcases the upcoming season’s couture collections, featuring limited-run pieces crafted by hand. Held from July 3 to July 6, the fall 2023 couture schedule features new creations by Schiaparelli, Chanel, Dior, Giambattista Valli and more. This season’s event will also feature Rabanne’s creative director Julien Dossena’s debut as the latest guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier.

Shakira Says 'No' With Bold Coat & Heels at Viktor & Rolf's Paris Show
