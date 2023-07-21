Shakira Shows Off Casual Style in Converse Platforms and Biker Shorts on Private Jet

Shakira looked effortlessly chic as she arrived in Puerto Rico on Thursday on a private jet. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer wore a black v-neck top and layered it with a white button-down shirt. She added a pair of black bike shorts.

Shakira accessorized with an oversized pair of blackout sunglasses and a black leather Off-White crossbody bag with a silver-toned emblem clasp and white graphic letters that read “Not for Sale” and “Turn To Open.” The handbag is a part of the label’s fall 2020 collection.

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of black Converse sneakers. The classic Chuck Taylors features a timeless silhouette with a canvas upper that features a Classic All Star ankle patch. The sneakers brought height to the look with a platform sole that was about 3 inches tall. The original basketball shoe has been around since 1917 and has now become a staple casual footwear piece.

Last week, Shakira attended day 12 of Wimbledon 2023 in London. She watched the match from the stands wearing a MO5CH1NO jeans shirt, a matching bralette and a pair of pointed-toe pumps. Many stars were seen attending this year’s tennis tournament including Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield and Lily James.

Throughout her successful career, the “Whenever, Wherever” singer has established herself as a fashion icon. She can always be counted on to bring a stylish pair of footwear to any event. For red carpet events, she gravitates towards towering strappy sandals or platform pumps. She has been seen wearing numerous pairs of stilettos from Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Versace. When off-duty, Shakira usually opts for a pair of boots or classic sneakers from affordable brands like Nike or Asics.