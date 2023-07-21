×
Read Next: Zaya Wade Stars in Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 Campaign in Yellow Corduroy Skirt Set and Slingback Heels
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Shakira Shows Off Casual Style in Converse Platforms and Biker Shorts on Private Jet

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: Shakira attends the Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show at Palais Brogniart on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Shakira attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Shakira attends The Ivor Novello Awards 2022 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on May 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Shakira attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress/Singer Shakira attends the Premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia" at the El Capitan Theatre on February 17, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery23 Images
Share

Shakira looked effortlessly chic as she arrived in Puerto Rico on Thursday on a private jet. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer wore a black v-neck top and layered it with a white button-down shirt. She added a pair of black bike shorts.  

Shakira accessorized with an oversized pair of blackout sunglasses and a black leather Off-White crossbody bag with a silver-toned emblem clasp and white graphic letters that read “Not for Sale” and “Turn To Open.” The handbag is a part of the label’s fall 2020 collection.

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of black Converse sneakers. The classic Chuck Taylors features a timeless silhouette with a canvas upper that features a Classic All Star ankle patch. The sneakers brought height to the look with a platform sole that was about 3 inches tall. The original basketball shoe has been around since 1917 and has now become a staple casual footwear piece. 

Last week, Shakira attended day 12 of Wimbledon 2023 in London. She watched the match from the stands wearing a MO5CH1NO jeans shirt, a matching bralette and a pair of pointed-toe pumps. Many stars were seen attending this year’s tennis tournament including Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield and Lily James.

Throughout her successful career, the “Whenever, Wherever” singer has established herself as a fashion icon. She can always be counted on to bring a stylish pair of footwear to any event.  For red carpet events, she gravitates towards towering strappy sandals or platform pumps. She has been seen wearing numerous pairs of stilettos from Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Versace. When off-duty, Shakira usually opts for a pair of boots or classic sneakers from affordable brands like Nike or Asics. 

Shakira, el dorado tour, concert, tights, barcelona
Shakira’s Best Performance Looks Through the Years
View Gallery13 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Shakira Shows Off Casual Style in Converse Platforms on Private Jet
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad