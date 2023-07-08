×
Shakira Makes a Stylish Arrival Via the Eurostar Train in Soft Green Alo Tracksuit and Platform Sneakers

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: Shakira attends the Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show at Palais Brogniart on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi)
Shakira attends the Fendi couture fall 2023 show at Palais Brogniart on July 06.
Getty Images for Fendi
Hours after seating front row at Fendi’s fall Couture show with Cardi B. and Camila Cabello in Paris, Shakira arrived in London where celebrities are gathering for the annual Wimbledon championship and the GP Formula1 race.

This time, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer met the British paparazzi with a smile and a comfy looking soft green tracksuit from athletic brand Alo. The ensemble featured the knit salana high-waist wide leg pant and the cropped double hoodie both in “Iced Green Tea” colorway.

Shakira
Shakira shared an image of her arrival via Instagram Stories. @shakira Instagram

Fresh off the Fendi runway, when it came to accessories the Colombian singer chose a bag from the Italian brand to complete her outfit. The $2,490 white leather handbag is Fendi’s C’mon Small model and it features a satchel silhouette embellished with embossed details and edges and an FF logo on the flap.

She kept her long blond locks down and slightly parted to one side and hid her eyes behind a pair of large Carrera sunglasses in a soft shade of pink.

Although they were not fully visible because the length and flare of her trousers, it looks like the singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of white platform sneakers that added a few inches to her sporty look.

Besides making the rounds at Paris Couture Fashion Week, this week Shakira just released the video for her new single, “Copa Vacía,” alongside Colombian singer Manuel Turizo in which she transforms into a pink-haired mermaid. The video has already amassed more than 29 million views in a week.

Shakira Wears Green Alo Tracksuit Traveling Via Eurostar Train
