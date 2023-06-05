Shakira Makes Colorful Splash in Versace Blouse & Converse Platform Sneakers at F1 Grand Prix of Spain

Shakira certainly stood out at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain in Barcelona on Sunday. The singer attended a race featuring British race driver Lewis Hamilton.

The Colombian pop star took to Instagram to show off her fun look for the race, which saw her donning a colorful silk Versace shirt featuring a whimsical print complete with ladybugs and butterflies. She wore the loud blouse partially unbuttoned with a light pink bra top underneath.

The hitmaker kept the Instagram post’s caption brief, writing, “Nice to be back in Barcelona!” Donatella Versace was quick to comment, quipping, “Looking AMAZING in Versace @shakira 💕.”

On the bottom, she sported a simple white miniskirt and laced up a pair of peach-hued platform sneakers.

The Grammy-winning artist completed her look with Converse high-tops for the occasion. She is likely wearing Converse’s All Star Move platform shoes, which retail for $75. The chunky style features a canvas upper and a thick white sole with a slightly curvy, exaggerated design.

Last month, Shakira was awarded the first Latin Woman of the Year award at the inaugural Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards. She wore a sleek black minidress from David Koma’s resort 2023 collection along with Versace’s strappy Tempest platform pumps for the special occasion.

Shakira at Billboard Latin Women in Music 2023. Rich Polk

Throughout her career, Shakira’s shoe style has included classic, pointy-toe pumps, as well as styles with dramatic platform soles and towering stiletto heels, often from brands like Sergio Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Versace. Off-duty, she tends to reach for bold boots, wedges, and strappy sandals from the likes of Saint Laurent and Prada. She’s also been known to wear sneakers from brands such as Nike and Asics.