WWE’s Seth Rollins Brawls in MSCHF x Crocs Big Yellow Boots on ‘Monday Night Raw’

Seth “Freakin” Rollins attends the WrestleMania Launch party at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 11, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.
Wrestling superstar Seth “Freakin” Rollins brought MSCHF’s Big Yellow Boot to the world of wrestling during this week’s WWE “Monday Night Raw.” Held on Aug. 7, the main event saw Shinsuke Nakamura, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins defeat The Judgment Day’s Damian Preist, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor.

The inaugural World Heavyweight Champion stepped into the ring clad in a bright blue two-piece set featuring a shiny sequined finish. The set was comprised of a zip-up jacket and matching baggy trousers both incorporating a faint swirling silver print. Beyond the set, Rollins also sported a pair of bright yellow shades which coordinated perfectly with his viral footwear.

The cartoonish boots in question encompass a sunshine yellow hue with classic Crocs ventilation holes speckled across the bulbous toes.

The striking yellow boots in collaboration with Crocs first debuted during Paris Fashion Week amidst Rick Owens’ menswear spring 2024 show. The bulky style was sported on the front row by musician Tommy Cash and boasts a sunshine yellow hue with classic Crocs ventilation holes. Beyond the yellow hue, MSCHF’s big boots also come in red and smokey black styles.

Since its conception, the Big Yellow Boot has been seen on many famous feet including Paris Hilton, NCT’s Taeyong, TXT’s Yeonjun, Victoria Beckham and Lil Durk among others.

Rollins made a similar fashion statement back in February when he brawled in MSCHF’s Big Red Boot while going head-to-head with fellow wrestlers The Miz and Austin Theory. The matchup, much like this one, was met with many meme-worthy moments.

Preceding its yellow counterpart, the Big Red Boot was released on Feb. 16 and made waves for its less-than-ordinary design. The boot has since been worn by the likes of Janelle Monae, Iggy Azalea, Ciara, Lil Wayne and Coi Leray just to name a few.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

