Pregnant Serena Williams Styles Bodycon Maxi Dress With Pink Crocs During Babymoon

Serena Williams got comfortable on vacation with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

The tennis star posted to her Instagram showing fans a look at their couple’s vacation. The two are expecting their second child together and took a babymoon in Italy to celebrate the newest addition. In the photo, Williams donned a pretty purple dress from her line, Serena.

Her Ivy maxi dress featured long sleeves and was made of a lilac stretch knit fabric. Williams kept her accessories to a minimum and pulled her braids into a half-up hairstyle.

For her footwear, Williams kept the comfortable theme of the outfit going. The former Olympian wore Crocs’ Mega Crush Clog in its juice colorway. The hot pink shoes feature an enhanced rubber tread with a thick platform base adding 2.4 inches to Williams’ height. Completing the pair was texturized detailing around the heel, toe box and collar. Williams’ style is currently available on Crocs’ website and retails at $80.

Crocs Mega Crush Clog Courtesy of Crocs

When it comes to shoes, Williams often gravitates towards versatile and glamorous styles. The Nike-sponsored athlete’s sandals and pumps for formal events usually include accents like bold colors and crystals. On and off the tennis court, she regularly wears sneakers from Nike and Air Jordan. In addition to wearing stylish shoes, Williams is a designer herself, having launched her namesake “Serena” clothing brand in 2018.

