Serena Williams Shows Off Baby Bump in Cropped White T-Shirt, Mini Skirt & Nike Sneakers For Gender Reveal Party

Serena Williams, Brandon Blackwood, dress, gown, custom dress velvet dress, pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, sheer pumps, crystal pumps, Heels, high heels, NAACP, NAACP Image Awards, awards, ceremony, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
Serena Williams attends the 2023 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2023.
Gilbert Flores
Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian are awaiting baby No. 2, and the couple just revealed its gender.

In Williams’ latest YouTube video, the tennis star documented her gender reveal party, from the moment she’s getting ready to the extravagant drone finale.

The pregnant Williams can be seen in her shoe closet ahead of the event, picking out a pair of white Nike sneakers for the party. She wore a pink-and-white striped miniskirt with a white, cropped t-shirt for the occasion.

“We are going to the baby shower/gender reveal so obviously I’m team pink, but I’m a little nervous because I don’t have any contingency plan if it turns out to be a boy,” she said to the camera.

Ohanian’s job for the party was to pick out the cake that was either dyed blue or pink to reveal their baby’s gender, but instead, he chose yellow to prank Serena. Williams’ Sister Venus Williams could be seen in the background, jumping up and down in anticipation.

Finally, Ohanian directed the guests, his wife and daughter Olympia to look up in the sky as drones lit up with the words, “It’s a girl!”

Watch the video below:

Williams revealed that she was expecting her second child with Ohanian at the Met Gala red carpet in May.

