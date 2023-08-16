Serena Williams Coordinates in Nike Sneakers With Husband Alexis Ohanian in Crocs

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Serena Williams gave date style a casually sporty twist with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.
On Tuesday, Williams took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with Ohanian on their latest date together. For the occasion, the tennis star laced into a set of Nike sneakers, complete with zebra-striped side paneling, black tongues and gold Swoosh side logos. Her style was finished with rounded white rubber soles for a comfortable base.
The athlete’s footwear added a dash of printed flair to an all-black outfit for the outing: a lacy long-sleeved top, paired with a stretchy knee-length skirt. Ohanian, meanwhile, coordinated with Williams in equally dark attire, featuring a black T-shirt, Nike shorts and matching foam Crocs clogs.
The couple’s outing together was their latest date night this summer. Williams and Ohanian were also hand-in-hand at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s 2023 Met Gala in May, which honored the works of the late Karl Lagerfeld in its recent exhibit “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.”
Wiliams’ shoe style is sharp and sleek. The Olympic athlete often wears pointed-toe pumps and trendy strappy sandals and mules in a range of hues for formal occasions, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin and Gucci. Off-duty, the same ethos applies to Williams’ casual footwear, which includes Nike sneakers and printed slides.
Related:
Most Comfortable Sneakers for Women
Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.