Serena Williams Coordinates in Nike Sneakers With Husband Alexis Ohanian in Crocs

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Nike, sneakers, printed sneakers, black sneakers, womens sneakers, striped sneakers, couples, married couples, celebrity couples, date night, clogs, Crocs clogs, black clogs
Serena Williams defeats Eleni Daniilidou in the semi finals of the NASDAQ 100 open, April 1, 2004, Key Biscayne, Florida. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
Serena Williams defeats Tatiana Golovin in the third round of the women's singles September 3, 2004 at the 2004 US Open in New York. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
Serena Williams loses to Jennifer Capriati in the quarter finals of the women's singles September 7, 2004 at the 2004 US Open in New York. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 17: Serena Williams of the U.S. warms up prior to her match against Camille Pin of France during day one of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park January 17, 2005 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Serena Williams gave date style a casually sporty twist with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

On Tuesday, Williams took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with Ohanian on their latest date together. For the occasion, the tennis star laced into a set of Nike sneakers, complete with zebra-striped side paneling, black tongues and gold Swoosh side logos. Her style was finished with rounded white rubber soles for a comfortable base.

The athlete’s footwear added a dash of printed flair to an all-black outfit for the outing: a lacy long-sleeved top, paired with a stretchy knee-length skirt. Ohanian, meanwhile, coordinated with Williams in equally dark attire, featuring a black T-shirt, Nike shorts and matching foam Crocs clogs.

The couple’s outing together was their latest date night this summer. Williams and Ohanian were also hand-in-hand at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s 2023 Met Gala in May, which honored the works of the late Karl Lagerfeld in its recent exhibit “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.”

Serena Williams attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Wiliams’ shoe style is sharp and sleek. The Olympic athlete often wears pointed-toe pumps and trendy strappy sandals and mules in a range of hues for formal occasions, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin and Gucci. Off-duty, the same ethos applies to Williams’ casual footwear, which includes Nike sneakers and printed slides.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

serena williams
