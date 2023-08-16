Serena Williams Coordinates in Nike Sneakers With Husband Alexis Ohanian in Crocs

Serena Williams gave date style a casually sporty twist with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

On Tuesday, Williams took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with Ohanian on their latest date together. For the occasion, the tennis star laced into a set of Nike sneakers, complete with zebra-striped side paneling, black tongues and gold Swoosh side logos. Her style was finished with rounded white rubber soles for a comfortable base.

The athlete’s footwear added a dash of printed flair to an all-black outfit for the outing: a lacy long-sleeved top, paired with a stretchy knee-length skirt. Ohanian, meanwhile, coordinated with Williams in equally dark attire, featuring a black T-shirt, Nike shorts and matching foam Crocs clogs.

The couple’s outing together was their latest date night this summer. Williams and Ohanian were also hand-in-hand at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s 2023 Met Gala in May, which honored the works of the late Karl Lagerfeld in its recent exhibit “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.”

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Wiliams’ shoe style is sharp and sleek. The Olympic athlete often wears pointed-toe pumps and trendy strappy sandals and mules in a range of hues for formal occasions, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin and Gucci. Off-duty, the same ethos applies to Williams’ casual footwear, which includes Nike sneakers and printed slides.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.