Selena Gomez Models Versace x Dua Lipa in Polka Dot Minidress

Selena Gomez donned a stylish Versace ensemble during her time in Los Angeles.

She sported a long-sleeved button-down jersey Butterflies cropped wrap shirt, coordinated with a matching knotted miniskirt from the collaborative women’s collection designed alongside Dua Lipa. To add a chic finishing touch, she accessorized with White Medusa Biggie Oval sunglasses.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Versace designs of the 1990s, the collaboration between the brand and Dua Lipa delves into a world of daring prints, recognizable motifs and sumptuous fabrics. Crafted in Italy from pure silk twill, this scarf tie showcases a distinctive ladybug and polka-dot pattern that is elegantly reimagined with the addition of enchanting butterflies, staying true to the brand’s signature style.

While her footwear remained to be seen, when it comes to shoe style, the “Only Murders in The Building” actress’ choices vary depending on the occasion. She is often seen in a mix of sneakers, sandals, boots, and heels, each carefully selected to complement her overall look. Gomez has been spotted wearing footwear from brands such as Nike, Converse, Stuart Weitzman and Puma. Her shoe collection reflects a blend of comfort, style, and versatility, allowing her to effortlessly navigate different settings and embrace various fashion trends. Selena Gomez’s shoe choices often enhance her outfit, serving as a stylish finishing touch to her overall ensemble.

Selena Gomez’s style can be described as versatile and trend-setting. She effortlessly transitions between casual and glamorous looks, showcasing a keen eye for fashion. Gomez embraces a mix of contemporary and classic elements, often incorporating statement pieces and unique accessories into her outfits.

The last we saw of the singer, she was spotted filming in New York, donning a camel-colored coat over a white crew neck sweater, paired with moss green wide-legged sweatpants. She completed the look with taupe Ugg slippers, featuring rounded toes, sheepskin lining, soft suede uppers and the brand’s logo embossed on the fabric.