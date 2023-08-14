×
Selena Gomez Cozies Up at Home in Beige Leather Thong Sandals

Selena Gomez poses on Instagram Stories on Aug. 13, 2023.
Selena Gomez spotted on the set of her HULU series, "Only Murders In The Building" on February 23, 2022.
Selena Gomez spotted on the set of her HULU series, "Only Murders In The Building" on February 23, 2022.
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building, Filming
Selena Gomez and Martin Short seen heading together to the set of 'Only Murders In The Building' while filming in NYC. 08 Dec 2020
View Gallery20 Images
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Selena Gomez mastered at-home dressing with a minimalist summer shoe.

On Sunday, Gomez posed on Instagram Stories in a set of beige thong-strapped sandals. The “Only Murders in the Building” star’s style featured smooth leather uppers with thin, faintly squared soles, topped by horizontal matching straps. A set of vertical toe-dividing straps completed the pair, creating a subtly geometric appearance.

Selena Gomez, Instagram, Instagram Stories, sandals, flats, flat sandals, womens sandals, thong sandals, thong slides, beige slides, leather slides, summer slides, summer sandals, beige sandals, leather sandals, jeans, blue jeans, denim jeans, Versace, dress, denim dress, blue Dress, jean dress, logo dress, hoops, hoop earrings, gold hoops
Selena Gomez poses on Instagram Stories on Aug. 13, 2023.Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

Gomez opted to pair her subtle sandals with a set of blue denim jeans, while the rest of her outfit remained hidden beneath a large green and black-striped blanket. Though cozily wrapped for the occasion, the “Wizards of Waverly Place” actress‘ footwear was particularly on-trend from its “thong”-strapped silhouette and ease when slipping on and off — which have both been key features across the rise of slide-style sandals this summer. Pairs in smooth, neutral-toned leather and suede have proven the most popular and versatile, seen across new collections from brands including Khaite, Dear Frances and Tory Burch.

However, Gomez did slip on a new outfit later in the day, also captured on Instagram Stories: Versace’s $2,050 La Vacanza denim minidress. Hailing from the Italian brand’s collaboration with Dua Lipa, the strapless style featured allover stenciled “Versace” lettering accented by silver side zippers and a buttoned bodice. Gomez, snapping a mirror selfie in the piece for the occasion, simply wore it with tubular gold hoop earrings to allow the casual textures to take center stage.

Selena Gomez, Instagram, Instagram Stories, sandals, flats, flat sandals, womens sandals, thong sandals, thong slides, beige slides, leather slides, summer slides, summer sandals, beige sandals, leather sandals, jeans, blue jeans, denim jeans, Versace, dress, denim dress, blue Dress, jean dress, logo dress, hoops, hoop earrings, gold hoops
Selena Gomez poses on Instagram Stories on Aug. 13, 2023.Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate casual styles like Puma sneakers, Charles & Keith loafers and Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star and brand ambassador for Coach, Puma and Louis Vuitton over the years.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

