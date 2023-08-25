Selena Gomez Is Trying These Versace Shoes in ‘Sex and the City’-Inspired Music Video for ‘Single Soon’

Selena Gomez released her new song, “Single Soon,” with a music video that premiered on Youtube this Friday. In the video, she goes out for a night on the town with her girls while singing “I’m pickin’ out this dress, tryin’ on these shoes, ‘causе I’ll be single soon.”

Gomez not only paid homage to “Sex and the City” in the video, wwith a few gems like the ever-so-famous breakup sticky note, but she also donned a wardrobe that was reminiscent of the early 2000s.

For footwear, Gomez kicked back in Versace’s metallic mules. These shoes are made of metallic leather and have a signature golden Medusa chain accent set atop a 4.75-inch block heel.

Versace Metallic Medusa Chain Platform Mules Neiman Marcus

The open-toe design paired with the notched vamp only illuminates the flair of this slide style. The mules are both stylish and comfortable, making them a perfect choice for any occasion.

Later on, she also slipped on clear PVC platform sandals with embellishments across the strap. Platform sandals, a current trend, combine elevated soles with versatile styles. They add height and edge to outfits seamlessly.

Gomez’s shoe style is equally diverse. She’s frequently spotted in everything from casual sneakers that add a touch of urban coolness to her outfits, to elegant heels that elevate her red carpet ensembles. Her shoe choices often complement her overall look, striking a balance between practicality and style.

From strappy sandals to ankle boots, Selena’s shoe wardrobe reflects her ability to switch between different fashion personas while staying true to her personal flair. She has been spotted wearing designs from a range of brands, including Versace, Coach, Louis Vuitton, and Puma, demonstrating her affinity for both high-end luxury and streetwear aesthetics.