Selena Gomez Puts Prep in Her Step with Charles & Keith’s Buckled Loafers

Selena Gomez put prep in her step for her latest off-duty look.
On Friday, Gomez posed on Instagram Stories in a new pair of sharp loafers. Hailing from Singaporean brand Charles & Keith, the actress’ $103 Gabine style featured black square-toed uppers with stitched paneling and closed counters. The style was complete with front straps topped by interlocking silver metal buckles — the label’s signature “Gabine” links — for a dash of preppy edge.
The “Only Murders in the Building” star’s practical shoes were finished with square-toed black rubber soles with short heels, bringing the style a balance base. Loafers like Gomez’s have risen in popularity from their classic appearance and versatility, allowing them to be dressed up or down. Styles in classic neutral tones, particularly penny-strapped sets accented with pearls, studs and chains, have expanded across the market as well — as seen in new collections from brands like Larroudé, COS and Coach.
Gomez’s sharp Charles & Keith shoes provided a base for her equally sharp outfit, styled by Erin Walsh: a black short-sleeved minidress, accented with structured shoulders and sparkling crystal-trimmed front buttons. The actress’ ensemble was sleekly finished with fine jeweler Yvonne Léon’s “Paire de Creoles Berlingot Crantées Or Blanc” earrings — a sculpted set of white gold hoops, each punctuated with a gleaming diamond for a dash of minimalist glamour.
When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as brand ambassador for Puma.
