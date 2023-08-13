Selena Gomez Puts Prep in Her Step with Charles & Keith’s Buckled Loafers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Selena Gomez put prep in her step for her latest off-duty look.

On Friday, Gomez posed on Instagram Stories in a new pair of sharp loafers. Hailing from Singaporean brand Charles & Keith, the actress’ $103 Gabine style featured black square-toed uppers with stitched paneling and closed counters. The style was complete with front straps topped by interlocking silver metal buckles — the label’s signature “Gabine” links — for a dash of preppy edge.

Selena Gomez poses on Instagram Stories on Aug. 11, 2023. Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

The “Only Murders in the Building” star’s practical shoes were finished with square-toed black rubber soles with short heels, bringing the style a balance base. Loafers like Gomez’s have risen in popularity from their classic appearance and versatility, allowing them to be dressed up or down. Styles in classic neutral tones, particularly penny-strapped sets accented with pearls, studs and chains, have expanded across the market as well — as seen in new collections from brands like Larroudé, COS and Coach.

Charles & Keith’s Gabine loafers. Courtesy of Charles & Keith

Gomez’s sharp Charles & Keith shoes provided a base for her equally sharp outfit, styled by Erin Walsh: a black short-sleeved minidress, accented with structured shoulders and sparkling crystal-trimmed front buttons. The actress’ ensemble was sleekly finished with fine jeweler Yvonne Léon’s “Paire de Creoles Berlingot Crantées Or Blanc” earrings — a sculpted set of white gold hoops, each punctuated with a gleaming diamond for a dash of minimalist glamour.

Selena Gomez poses on Instagram Stories on Aug. 11, 2023. Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as brand ambassador for Puma.

