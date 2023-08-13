×
Selena Gomez Puts Prep in Her Step with Charles & Keith’s Buckled Loafers

Selena Gomez poses on Instagram Stories on Aug. 11, 2023.
Selena Gomez, Proenza Schouler, green coat, furry coat, faux fur coat, Sam Edelman, loafers, leather loafers, tassel loafers, slip-on loafers, lug-sole loafers, chunky loafers, platform loafers, New York City, Hulu, Only Murders in the Building
Selena Gomez spotted on the set of her HULU series, "Only Murders In The Building" on February 23, 2022.
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building, Filming, Orange Boots, Cape Jacket
Selena Gomez and Matin Short seen heading together to the set of 'Only Murders In The Building' while filming in NYC. 08 Dec 2020 Pictured: Selena Gomez. Photo credit: Wise Owl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720191_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Selena Gomez put prep in her step for her latest off-duty look.

On Friday, Gomez posed on Instagram Stories in a new pair of sharp loafers. Hailing from Singaporean brand Charles & Keith, the actress’ $103 Gabine style featured black square-toed uppers with stitched paneling and closed counters. The style was complete with front straps topped by interlocking silver metal buckles — the label’s signature “Gabine” links — for a dash of preppy edge.

Selena Gomez, Instagram, Instagram Stories, Charles & Keith, loafers, black loafers, womens loafers, low loafers, leather loafers, buckle shoes, buckle loafers, silver loafers, penny loafers, stitch loafers
Selena Gomez poses on Instagram Stories on Aug. 11, 2023.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star’s practical shoes were finished with square-toed black rubber soles with short heels, bringing the style a balance base. Loafers like Gomez’s have risen in popularity from their classic appearance and versatility, allowing them to be dressed up or down. Styles in classic neutral tones, particularly penny-strapped sets accented with pearls, studs and chains, have expanded across the market as well — as seen in new collections from brands like Larroudé, COS and Coach.

Charles & Keith, loafers, black loafers, womens loafers, low loafers, leather loafers, buckle shoes, buckle loafers, silver loafers, penny loafers, stitch loafers
Charles & Keith's Gabine loafers.

Gomez’s sharp Charles & Keith shoes provided a base for her equally sharp outfit, styled by Erin Walsh: a black short-sleeved minidress, accented with structured shoulders and sparkling crystal-trimmed front buttons. The actress’ ensemble was sleekly finished with fine jeweler Yvonne Léon’s “Paire de Creoles Berlingot Crantées Or Blanc” earrings — a sculpted set of white gold hoops, each punctuated with a gleaming diamond for a dash of minimalist glamour.

Selena Gomez, Instagram, Instagram Stories, Charles & Keith, loafers, black loafers, womens loafers, low loafers, leather loafers, buckle shoes, buckle loafers, silver loafers, penny loafers, stitch loafers
Selena Gomez poses on Instagram Stories on Aug. 11, 2023.

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as brand ambassador for Puma.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Sharpen your next outfit with buckled loafers.

Steve Madden, loafers, black loafers, womens loafers, low loafers, leather loafers, buckle shoes, buckle loafers, silver loafers, penny loafers, stitch loafers
Steve Madden’s Lando loafers.Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Lando loafers, $80 (was $100).

COS, loafers, black loafers, womens loafers, low loafers, leather loafers, buckle shoes, buckle loafers, silver loafers, penny loafers, stitch loafers
COS’ Leather Chain loafers.Courtesy of COS

To Buy: COS Leather Chain loafers, $250.

Larroudé, loafers, black loafers, womens loafers, low loafers, leather loafers, buckle shoes, buckle loafers, silver loafers, penny loafers, stitch loafers
Larroudé’s Patricia loafers.Courtesy of Larroudé

To Buy: Larroudé Patricia loafers, $330.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Street Style Looks Through the Years
View Gallery20 Images
Selena Gomez Puts Prep in Her Step with Black Charles & Keith Loafers
