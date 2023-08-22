Selena Gomez Blossoms in Cap-Toed Pumps and Floral Prints

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Selena Gomez took a versatile approach to summer dressing this week.

On Monday, Gomez posed outdoors in a new photo on Instagram Stories, wearing a set of cap-toed pumps. Hailing from sustainable brand Vivaia, the “Only Murders in the Building” star’s $119 Julie style featured smooth, pale beige knit uppers with rounded black-paneled toes — all crafted with upcycled plastic bottles.

Selena Gomez poses on Instagram Stories on Aug. 21, 2023. Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

Gomez’s classic style included black opening trim for a chic finish, set atop 1.77-inch block heels for a subtle height boost. The style leaned into the sophisticated cap-toed pump silhouette, which features separated paneled toes and uppers in different colors or materials for a preppy finish. Round and pointed-toe pairs, often finished with block or stiletto heels, are regularly released year-round from a range of brands — as seen in new styles from labels including Schutz, Aeyde and Sam Edelman.

Vivaia’s Julie pumps. Courtesy of Vivaia

Gomez opted to pair her sophisticated heels with a light blue midi dress, complete with a smocked waistline, neckline and allover delicate white floral print for a romantic finish. Similar bohemian styles are regularly released in the spring and summer months for their full coverage and detailed patterns, as seen in new collections from brands including LoveShackFancy, ASTR the Label and Silk Laundry. The “Stars Dance” musician finished her outfit with simple accessories, allowing its colors and detailing to take center stage: gleaming silver hoop earrings and two delicate diamond-trimmed necklaces.

However, this wasn’t Gomez’s only smooth summer outfit this summer. Last week, the “Wizards of Waverly Place” actress snapped another Instagram Stories photo — which instantly went viral — in a set of blue jeans and beige thong-strapped sandals, seen as she lounged while wrapped in a striped blanket.

Selena Gomez poses on Instagram Stories on Aug. 13, 2023. Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate casual styles like Puma sneakers, Charles & Keith loafers and Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star and brand ambassador for Coach, Puma and Louis Vuitton over the years.

