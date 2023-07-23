Selena Gomez Blooms in Rose-Petal Dress and Ankle-Wrapped Heels on Her Birthday

Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday in garden-worthy style — with sleek heels to match.

On Saturday, Gomez toasted her latest year around the sun with a star-studded birthday party — including guests like Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera. For the occasion, the “Only Murders in the Building” star wore a red strapless minidress with a curved bandeau neckline, artistically crafted with layered leather flowers with swinging cord centers. The sleek attire, as seen in Gomez’s Instagram post commemorating the occasion, was glamorously finished with a set of round gold hoop earrings coated in diamonds.

Where footwear was concerned, Gomez laced into a slick set of high heels to complete her outfit. The “Stars Dance” musician’s set featured silky black uppers with thin Coles and toe straps, complete with thin stiletto heels. Gomez’s set was elevated with a thin matching straps that slung past her ankles and wrapped around her calves, creating an intricate cutout effect — which was further elevated by silky red roses forming each shoe’s counter, which perfectly coordinated with her dress. The style was decidedly on-trend, as well, given the popularity of ankle-wrapped pumps and sandals this season — as seen in new collections from brands including Stuart Weitzman, Britt Netta, Tony Bianco and Marc Fisher.

However, this wasn’t Gomez’s only bold birthday look. In a previous post on Instagram, the musician blew out candles on a cake in a pink sweatshirt, layered pearl necklaces and gleaming bejeweled hoop earrings. Aside from serving stylish birthday inspiration, her post also held a deeper meaning, as the caption emphasized her Rare Impact Fund — a nonprofit that raises money to bring others access to mental health care.

“I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty,” Gomez stated. “People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference.”

When it comes to Gomez’s shoe style, the star often wears staple pairs on and off the red carpet. The singer regularly dons metallic sandals and neutral pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, her outfits incorporate white sneakers that are usually from Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has also furthered her presence in the fashion industry as a campaign star for Coach and Louis Vuitton, as well as her recent appointment as brand ambassador for Puma.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.