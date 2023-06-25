×
Sebastian Stan Laces into Nylon Runner Sneakers at Loewe’s Spring 2024 Men’s Show

Sebastian Stan attends the Loewe spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris, France on June 24, 2023.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe
Sebastian Stan gave classic menswear a nonchalant redux while attending Loewe’s spring 2024 menswear show.

While arriving to the occasion in Paris on Saturday during Paris Fashion Week Men’s, Stan was seen in a versatile outfit. The “Pam & Tommy” star’s outfit featured a white crewneck T-shirt, layered beneath a collared light blue shirt with two breast pockets and cuffed sleeves. His tops were layered over a set of faintly pleated khaki trousers, which the Marvel franchise alumn paired with angular reflective sunglasses, a silver chain bracelet and thin gold necklace.

Sebastian Stan attends the Loewe spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris, France on June 24, 2023.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

When it came to footwear, Stan laced into a pair of Loewe’s popular Flow Runner sneakers. His $790 style featured a lace-up silhouette with paneled white nylon and pale gray suede uppers, complete with narrowed rounded toes. The retro runner-style set was complete with golden brown wave-ridged rubber soles that curved from their toes to their counters, emphasizing their sporty ’80s roots. Stan’s pair further elevated his look with its focus on classic menswear staples, bringing it a nonchalantly easygoing finish.

Loewe’s Flow Runner sneakers.Courtesy of Loewe

Stan also made up a star-studded front row, seated between actors Édgar Ramírez and Nicholas Braun. Other stars in attendance included Murray Bartlett, Emily Ratajkowski, Troye Sivan and Taeyong.

(L-R): Édgar Ramírez, Sebastian Stan and Nicholas Braun attend the Loewe spring 2024 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in Paris, France on June 24, 2023. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe

Paris Fashion Week Men’s showcases the fashion industry’s newest menswear collections. This year’s spring 2024 lineup, held from June 21 to 25, features runway shows and presentations from brands including Dior, Givenchy, Christian Louboutin, Loewe, Hermès and Marine Serre. The event has notably included Pharrell Williams’ viral debut collection as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton, as well.

