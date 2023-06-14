×
Read Next: Keke Palmer Slips Into Black Bodycon Minidress & Big-Toe Sandals at Tribeca Film Festival 2023
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Scarlett Johansson Models Summery White Dress & Crystal-Embellished Clear Pumps at ‘Asteroid City’ Premiere

Scarlett Johansson attends the "Asteroid City" New York City Premiere on June 13, 2023
Scarlett Johansson attends the "Asteroid City" premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on June 13, 2023.
Getty Images
Share

Scarlett Johansson made a glamorous appearance at the premiere of Wes Anderson’s new film “Asteroid City” in New York City on Tuesday night. She stars in the movie alongside a huge cast that includes Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Maya Hawke and Jason Schwartzman.

The actress — who just launched her skincare line The Outset in the U.K. — chose a white halter dress that just debuted on the runway at Carolina Herrera’s resort 2024 show. The romantic look featured ruched detailing with a central floral applique and a pleated skirt that skimmed the tops of her shoes.

Scarlett Johansson, Carolina Herrera dress, white dress, Carolina Herrera resort 2024 dress, halter dress, pointy pumps, asteroid city new york premiere
Scarlett Johansson attends the “Asteroid City” premiere at Alice Tully Hall in NYC on June 13, 2023.Getty Images

Johansson worked with her stylist Kate Young, who is known for styling a laundry list of stars including Nina Dobrev, Dakota Johnson, Rachel Weisz and Selena Gomez, among others.

The “Black Widow” actress accessorized with dangly pearl and diamond earrings as well as other ear jewelry and various rings.

As for footwear, she slipped into a pair of crystal-embellished clear pumps boasting a pointy silver metallic cap toe design. The see-through, 4-inch stilettos covered in a smattering of shimmery crystals revealed her red pedicure.

Scarlett Johansson, premiere, shoes, see-through crystal-embellished pumps, clear pumps, embellished pumps, clear heels, cap toe pumps, metallic pumps
A closer look at Scarlett Johansson wearing see-through crystal-embellished pumps.Getty Images

The transparent pumps courtesy of designer Gianvito Rossi are actually on sale right now over at fwrd.com. Originally retailing for $1,295, they’re now available to shop for $713, should you want to get Johansson’s clear shoe look.

Gianvito Rossi crystal-embellished transparent pumps
Gianvito Rossi crystal-embellished transparent pumps.

As previously mentioned, Johansson’s The Outset, which she founded with beauty veteran Kate Foster last March, is expanding to the UK exclusively with Cult Beauty. The brand, which consists of a lineup of eight core products, was inspired by Johansson’s longtime struggle with acne.

PHOTOS: Scroll through the gallery to discover Scarlett Johansson’s style evolution.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Scarlett Johansson Brings Clear Shoe Trend to 'Asteroid City' Premiere
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Kraken Co-Owners in New SPAC Seek Sports Team or Media Business
Kraken Co-Owners in New SPAC Seek Sports Team or Media Business
Marimekko Recruits Three Artists for Installations to Celebrate Pride Month
wwd
Marimekko Recruits Three Artists for Installations to Celebrate Pride Month
TV Reboots That Are Actually Really, Really Good
TV Reboots That Are Actually Really, Really Good
New Balance Planning $70 Million New England Manufacturing Facility
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
New Balance Planning $70 Million New England Manufacturing Facility
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad