Scarlett Johansson Models Summery White Dress & Crystal-Embellished Clear Pumps at ‘Asteroid City’ Premiere

Scarlett Johansson made a glamorous appearance at the premiere of Wes Anderson’s new film “Asteroid City” in New York City on Tuesday night. She stars in the movie alongside a huge cast that includes Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Maya Hawke and Jason Schwartzman.

The actress — who just launched her skincare line The Outset in the U.K. — chose a white halter dress that just debuted on the runway at Carolina Herrera’s resort 2024 show. The romantic look featured ruched detailing with a central floral applique and a pleated skirt that skimmed the tops of her shoes.

Scarlett Johansson attends the “Asteroid City” premiere at Alice Tully Hall in NYC on June 13, 2023. Getty Images

Johansson worked with her stylist Kate Young, who is known for styling a laundry list of stars including Nina Dobrev, Dakota Johnson, Rachel Weisz and Selena Gomez, among others.

The “Black Widow” actress accessorized with dangly pearl and diamond earrings as well as other ear jewelry and various rings.

As for footwear, she slipped into a pair of crystal-embellished clear pumps boasting a pointy silver metallic cap toe design. The see-through, 4-inch stilettos covered in a smattering of shimmery crystals revealed her red pedicure.

A closer look at Scarlett Johansson wearing see-through crystal-embellished pumps. Getty Images

The transparent pumps courtesy of designer Gianvito Rossi are actually on sale right now over at fwrd.com. Originally retailing for $1,295, they’re now available to shop for $713, should you want to get Johansson’s clear shoe look.

Gianvito Rossi crystal-embellished transparent pumps.

As previously mentioned, Johansson’s The Outset, which she founded with beauty veteran Kate Foster last March, is expanding to the UK exclusively with Cult Beauty. The brand, which consists of a lineup of eight core products, was inspired by Johansson’s longtime struggle with acne.

