×
Read Next: Megan Thee Stallion Goes Grunge in Distressed Denim and Block-Heeled Boots at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Men’s Debut Collection Show for Spring 2024
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Flatters Her Feet in Braided Sandals With Crisscross Straps at Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show Spring 2024

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 20:(L-R) Savannah James and LeBron James attend the the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)
Jared Leto and Kim Kardashian at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and Tyler the Creator at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
Tyler the Creator at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
J Balvin and Maluma at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
View Gallery
View Gallery28 Images
Share

Savannah James brought a pop of prints to the front row for Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 menswear show.

While arriving to the occasion on Pont Neuf bridge in Paris on Tuesday night with husband Lebron James, Savannah wore a matching Vuitton button-up jacket and trousers. Both pieces were crafted from smooth denim in a blue and white palette, overlaid with an enlarged, thin print of Vuitton’s signature “LV” and floral monogram.

Savannah opted to complement the pair with a sparkling diamond necklace, as well as a cerulean blue version of Vuitton’s staple top-handled Boston handbag — which was similarly covered in the French brand’s iconic monogram in a debossed format.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 20:(L-R) Savannah James and LeBron James attend the the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)
Savannah James and LeBron James attend the the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris.Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

LeBron, meanwhile, was sharply suited in a black suit and vest atop a white collared shirt buttoned up to its neckline. The basketball star finished his outfit with large black sunglasses and a set of dark blue and white paneled sneakers, bringing it a nonchalant finish.

LeBron James Savannah James leaving Louis Vuitton after during Paris Fashion Week 2023. 20 Jun 2023 Pictured: Savannah James. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA998062_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Savannah James leaving Louis Vuitton after during Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2024.Spread Pictures / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Savannah completed her attire with a sleek set of heeled sandals. The philanthropist’s set featured a pale lavender hue across thin front soles, which were topped by thin toe and crossed front straps.

The set was complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, bringing James a sleek height boost for the occasion. However, her shoes’ hue and silhouette — when paired with her logo-coated denim — also brought a tonally elevated take to the classic “Canadian tuxedo” attire of matching denim tops and bottoms, which has become a go-to casual outfit formula over time.

Louis Vuitton Men’s spring 2024 collection was the first under new creative director Pharrell. Held on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, the viral show was preceded by Pharrell’s first Vuitton campaign starring Rihanna.

PHOTOS: See what other stars attended Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 show.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

LeBron James Wife Savannah Pops in Braided Heels at Louis Vuitton Show
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad