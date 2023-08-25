LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Celebrates Virgo Season and Upcoming 37th Birthday in Hot Pink Heels

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Savannah James celebrated her upcoming birthday, Aug. 27, in a post made on her Instagram on Friday. The post featured a slideshow of images of the star, along with a caption that read, “Virgo SZN 8.27.”
Celebrating her birthday in style, James sported a pair of hot pink heeled sandals. The summery footwear was comprised of pink leather uppers, breathable open toes and a strap-heavy construction that kept her footwear in place.
Although they were hard to see over the hem of her trousers, the easy breezy style was accompanied by thin 3 to 4-inch heels that offered James’ look a conservative boost. Sandal heels of all kinds are becoming a staple item in many celebrities’ closets, specifically during periods of warmer weather. James‘ closet is chock-full of the strappy style, seen in all shades and prints and worn with a variety of silhouettes including dresses and matching sets.
As for her outfit, the social media star was styled in a printed two-piece in vibrant sunset-esque hues along with a floral print. The set was comprised of a fitted top that featured an asymmetrical bodice with a singular strap while the other sat off-the-shoulder, tied in a knot. Accompanying the top was matching high-waisted trousers featuring a flared hem and a form fit. Rounding out her look, James toted a see-through purple Coperni bag coupled with jewelry that offered her look luster.
Savannah’s footwear choices are often sharp and classic. The star can be seen in a range of classic and colorful pumps and sandals on the red carpet and sitting courtside, hailing from top brands including Aquazzura, Amina Muaddi, Charlotte Olympia and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty footwear is equally sharp, including printed, platform and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels including Vans.
Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.
