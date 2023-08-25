LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Celebrates Virgo Season and Upcoming 37th Birthday in Hot Pink Heels

Savannah James celebrated her upcoming birthday, Aug. 27, in a post made on her Instagram on Friday. The post featured a slideshow of images of the star, along with a caption that read, “Virgo SZN 8.27.”

Celebrating her birthday in style, James sported a pair of hot pink heeled sandals. The summery footwear was comprised of pink leather uppers, breathable open toes and a strap-heavy construction that kept her footwear in place.

Although they were hard to see over the hem of her trousers, the easy breezy style was accompanied by thin 3 to 4-inch heels that offered James’ look a conservative boost. Sandal heels of all kinds are becoming a staple item in many celebrities’ closets, specifically during periods of warmer weather. James‘ closet is chock-full of the strappy style, seen in all shades and prints and worn with a variety of silhouettes including dresses and matching sets.

As for her outfit, the social media star was styled in a printed two-piece in vibrant sunset-esque hues along with a floral print. The set was comprised of a fitted top that featured an asymmetrical bodice with a singular strap while the other sat off-the-shoulder, tied in a knot. Accompanying the top was matching high-waisted trousers featuring a flared hem and a form fit. Rounding out her look, James toted a see-through purple Coperni bag coupled with jewelry that offered her look luster.

Savannah’s footwear choices are often sharp and classic. The star can be seen in a range of classic and colorful pumps and sandals on the red carpet and sitting courtside, hailing from top brands including Aquazzura, Amina Muaddi, Charlotte Olympia and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty footwear is equally sharp, including printed, platform and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels including Vans.

