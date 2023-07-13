LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Sparkles in Beaded Cutout Illusion Dress and Big-Toe Sandals at ESPYs 2023

LeBron and Savannah James made the 2023 ESPYs Awards a true family affair. After winning the Best Record-Breaking Performance award at the ceremony — which Savannah and the couple’s children Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri presented to him — LeBron posed with his family backstage in a sharp black suit and lace-up combat boots.

Savannah glittered in a sheer nude bodycon maxi dress overlaid with gleaming embroidered red and maroon beads creating a cutout illusion — a couture design by Georges Hobeika.

(L-R): LeBron James, Bryce Maximus James, Zhuri Nova James, Savannah James and Bronny James attend the 2023 ESPYs Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Savannah’s footwear for the occasion — which allowed her dress to truly take center stage — encompassed a set of thin-soled black big-toe sandals with pointed tips. Thin ankle and toe straps secured the pair, creating a minimalist silhouette. Her set was finished with thin stiletto heels, giving the philanthropist a sleek height boost during the occasion.

(L-R): Bronny James, Bryce Maximus James, Savannah James and Zhuri Nova James attend the 2023 ESPYs Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on July 12, 2023. Gilbert Flores for Variety

During the ceremony, Savannah’s outfit caught the light as she and her children presented LeBron with his award onstage. The award-winning athlete’s speech notably highlighted the importance of effort in sports, as well as a bold statement on his rumored retirement from basketball, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I don’t care how many more points, or what I can or cannot do on the floor. The real question for me is, ‘Can I play without cheating this game?’ The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done,” James said. “Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

(L-R): LeBron James, Bronny James, Bryce Maximus James, Savannah James and Zhuri Nova James attend the 2023 ESPYs Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.