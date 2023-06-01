LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Blooms in Floral Oscar de la Renta Suit & Gianvito Rossi Slingbacks at ‘Shooting Stars’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Savannah James attended the Los Angeles premiere of her husband’s new film “Shooting Stars” alongside the man of the hour, LeBron James.

Savannah made a sharp appearance for the occasion in a black floral Oscar de la Renta suit comprised of a plunging, lacy and fitted blazer and matching trousers. The suiting set was sheer and featured 3D daisy detailing that seemed to jump off of the fabric.

LeBron James and Savannah James attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Shooting Stars” on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

On her feet, the Women of Our Future founder stepped out in black slingback Gianvito Rossi pumps. Crafted out of jet-black suede, the shoes featured sharp knife-like pointed-toe pumps and a walkable sturdy construction. 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished off Savannah’s set, giving her look a conservative boost in height.

A closer look at Savannah James’ footwear. Getty Images

Pointed pumps are a staple in many celebrities’ closets, Savannah’s included. The footwear offers the wearer a neutral and very versatile base to build their outfit on, letting other pieces in the ensemble shine.

Savannah’s footwear choices are often sharp and classic. The star can be seen in a range of classic and colorful pumps and sandals on the red carpet and sitting courtside, hailing from top brands including Aquazzura, Amina Muaddi, Charlotte Olympia and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty footwear is equally sharp, including printed, platform and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels including Vans.

Savannah James attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Shooting Stars” on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

“Shooting Stars” follows the inspiring origin story of a basketball superhero LeBron James and his childhood friends became the No. 1 high school team in the country, launching James’ breathtaking career as a four-time NBA Champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Directed by Chris Robinson, the film features a star-studded cast including LeBron James, Dermot Mulroney, Caleb McLaughlin and Algee Smith among others.

“Shooting Stars” is set to release on June 2 on Peacock.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.