LeBron James' Wife Savannah James Enjoys Night Out in Miu Miu 'Mom' Jeans and Gianvito Rossi Sandals in Las Vegas

Savannah James had a night out with friends while in Las Vegas. The social media star hung out with her friend Amber and stylist Casey Billingsley, who posted their outing to his Instagram yesterday along with a caption that read, “…i’ll protect you & ya pumps.”

For the night out, James wore a plain white short-sleeved tee tucked into a pair of high-waisted ultra baggy Miu Miu “mom” jeans. The designer denim was heavily distressed and featured feather and rhinestone adornments toward the hem.

Accessorizing her look, James sported a plethora of diamond-encrusted jewelry including a pair of high-shine studs.

On her feet, James accompanied her cool and casual look with heeled sandals from Gianvito Rossi in a neutral white shade. The footwear featured sharp pointed toes and a sturdy, strap-heavy construction all cast in a neutral white tone that matched her ensemble perfectly. The easy breezy summery style was accompanied by 3 to 4 inches heels and had thick straps that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles.

As the weather grows warmer, sandal heels of all kinds are becoming a staple item in many celebrities’ closets, James’ included.

Savannah’s footwear choices are often sharp and classic. The star can be seen in a range of classic and colorful pumps and sandals on the red carpet and sitting courtside, hailing from top brands including Aquazzura, Amina Muaddi, Charlotte Olympia and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty footwear is equally sharp, including printed, platform and combat boots, as well as low-top sneakers from contemporary and athletic labels including Vans.

Gianvito Rossi White Cannes Heeled Sandals
On Sale 36% off
$688 Buy Now at ssense

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

