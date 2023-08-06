Sarah Jessica Parker Buckles into SJP Collection’s Mary Jane Heels to Sign Wine Bottles

Sarah Jessica Parker brought a sweet flair to business style while promoting her namesake wine label.

On Friday, Parker shared a new post on Instagram from her visit to the headquarters of Total Wine — one of the stockists of her Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker wine brand — during stockist visits throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C. For the occasion, the “Sex and the City” actress wore a faintly slouchy dark gray sweater with cuffed light gray skinny jeans while signing bottles of the label’s signature sauvignon blanc.

Parker opted to wear a range of travel-worthy accessories with her comfortable attire, including large SJP x Sunglass Hut shield sunglasses, a black nylon backpack and her own $50 SJP x Samsonite crossbody bag — also crafted with technical black nylon for a practical finish. The actress’ ensemble was finished with a silver pendant necklace, which she wore looped through her bra strap in her signature fashion.

When it came to footwear, Parker brought her outfit a preppy base with a set of her own namesake SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection’s Cosette Bis heels. The style featured smooth white leather uppers with narrowed rounded toes and closed counters, as well as 1.96-inch block heels. Parker’s shoes were complete with crystal-buckled Mary Jane straps for a glamorous flair, bringing her neutral ensemble a dash of sparkle.

Though Parker’s exact style isn’t currently available, a selection of other colorways are still live on SJP Collection’s website. These include the $315 (previously $450) ivory lace colorway, which the “And Just Like That…” star also wore this week while promoting her curated line of RoC skincare products with the label’s SeekHer Look Forward Community Care Program.

Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand. The “Failure to Launch” actress regularly wears T-strap and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, both from her namesake line and brands like Manolo Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin.

Off-duty, she’s also been seen in boots, flats and sandals from Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.