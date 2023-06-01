Sarah Jessica Parker Serves Effortless Style Inspiration With New SJP Collection Heels

Sarah Jessica Parker just mastered the art of effortless transitional style — all while showcasing her newest SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Collection shoes.

On Wednesday, Parker perched atop a brownstone building’s front stoop to strike a pose for SJP Collection’s Instagram ahead of the brand’s new summer 2023 shoe launch on June 2. For the occasion, the “Sex and the City” actress wore a light gray weathered T-shirt and light blue denim jeans, complete with faintly pushed-up hems.

A lightweight gray jacket with glossy black buttons completed her ensemble, making it an ideal layer for between-season dressing.

Parker also finished her attire with a thin chain necklace for a glint of minimalist glamour.

When it came to footwear, the multi-hyphenate completed her outfit with a new shoe style from her namesake brand — which she smartly noted in the caption launch on Friday, June 10 on its website. Parker’s close-toed set featured faintly rounded toes crafted from black leather, topped with thin front, ankle and calf-high buckled straps.

A set of closed counters and short block heels totaling at least 3 inches in height completed the set with a subtle height boost, while adding a romantic cutout finish to her ensemble — which smoothly complemented her outfit’s dark color palette and matching black leather tote bag.

The occasion follows Parker’s appearance as Carrie Bradshaw in the viral new trailer for “And Just Like That…” season 2, where she reprises her role as the fashionable columnist in New York City. The “SATC” companion series’ new season will premiere on Max (formerly HBO Max) on June 22.

Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand. The “Failure to Launch” actress regularly wears T-strap and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, both from her namesake line and brands like Manolo Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin.

Off-duty, she’s also been seen in boots, flats and sandals from Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.