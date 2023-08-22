×
Sarah Jessica Parker Sparkles in Glitzy Mary Jane Heels for Lovely Lights Perfume Campaign

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sarah Jessica Parker visits the "Sex and the City" 25th Anniversary Exhibition in Manhattan on June 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Sarah Jessica Parker took a sparkly step forward while promoting her latest perfume.

On Tuesday, the “Sex and the City” actress shared a new post on Instagram from the campaign for her brand-new perfume, Lovely Lights — the Broadway-inspired fourth scent in her Lovely fragrance line, which features a pale pink bottle with a gleaming gold cap.

For the occasion, Parker posed in a light blue chair while wearing a set of her namesake SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection’s Tartt pumps — a $395 style with narrow toes and buckled Mary Jane straps.

Parker’s shoes made a glamorous statement from their uppers: a shimmering, sparkly silver grid-patterned fabric in a hue deemed “Scintillate.” The material also covered the style’s 1.96-inch block heels, bringing a glittering, subtle height boost to Parker’s contemporary attire: light blue denim skinny jeans and a heathered gray T-shirt, only accessorized with a white beaded bracelet and dangling silver pendant necklace.

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’s Tartt heels.Courtesy of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker

Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand. The “Failure to Launch” actress regularly wears T-strap and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, both from her namesake line and brands like Manolo Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin.

Off-duty, she’s also been seen in boots, flats and sandals from Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

