Sarah Jessica Parker Blooms in Floral Dress and Metallic Pumps on ‘Good Morning America’

sarah jessica parker, sjp, good morning america, pumps
Parker arrives at 'Good Morning America' in New York City.
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Sarah Jessica Parker wore a floral look for a recent press appearance on “Good Morning America.”

The actress stepped out in New York City on Thursday. She appeared on the morning show along with Elysha Chang to talk about Chang’s new book, “A Quitter’s Paradise,” which is the first book being published by Parker’s new publishing imprint, SJP Lit.

For the occasion, Parker wore a pink floral dress that skimmed her knees. She layered up in a printed asymmetrical bolero and accessorized with a sparkly necklace, rings and earrings. She also carried a cream-colored Mansur Gavriel Oversized Cloud Clutch.

sarah jessica parker, sjp, good morning america, pumps
Parker arrives at “Good Morning America” in New York City on June 8.Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

For her footwear, the “Sex and the City” alum added a pair of metallic pumps. She wore heels that featured a sharp pointed toe and were covered in a futuristic shiny bright pink material with a chromatic finish. Rounding out the pair were thin stiletto heels reaching at least 4 inches in height.

Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand. The “Failure to Launch” actress regularly wears T-strap and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, both from her namesake line and brands like Manolo Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin.

sarah jessica parker, sjp, good morning america, pumps, floral dress, sjp lit
Parker exits ‘Good Morning America’ in New York City on June 8.Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Off-duty, she’s also been seen in boots, flats and sandals from Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

PHOTOS: Discover SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’s secret shoe collection in the gallery.

Tara Larson

