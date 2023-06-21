Sarah Jessica Parker Steps Out in Bow Jumpsuit and Polka Dot Pumps Ahead of ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out just days ahead of “And Just Like That” season 2 premieres.

The actress was spotted in New York City on Wednesday outside of the Empire State Building, just a day before her popular HBO show debuts its second season. For her outing, she wore a black jumpsuit.

Parker is seen on June 21 in New York City. Raymond Hall/GC Images

The garment featured a straight-leg opening and a large white bow on the bodice. The bow was detailed with sparkly stud decals. Parker added a cream-colored light cardigan over the jumpsuit. She tied her hair back and kept her accessories to a minimum, other than a black leather wristwatch.

When it came to footwear, Parker slipped on a pair of sleek black and white heels to finish out the ensemble. Her peep-toe pair featured curved toe straps and were covered in a polka dot print. The set was finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. While some celebrities have been wearing the style lately, peep-toe heels were most popular in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand. The “Failure to Launch” actress regularly wears T-strap and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, both from her namesake line and brands like Manolo Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin.

Off-duty, she’s also been seen in boots, flats and sandals from Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

PHOTOS: Discover SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’s secret shoe collection in the gallery.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Related Stories:

Most Comfortable Sneakers for Women

The Best Summer Sandals for Women