Sarah Hyland Hosts Season Five of ‘Love Island USA’ in Prabal Gurung Miniskirt Set and Paul Andrew Big-Toe ‘Acid Yellow’ Sandals

Sarah Hyland has entered the villa as “Love Island USA” season five’s host. A promo video of the “Modern Family” star heading into the villa was posted to “Love Island USA’s” Instagram yesterday accompanied by a caption that read, “The islanders are in good hands with the one and only @sarahhyland #LoveIslandUSA.”

In the video, Hyland wore a full Prabal Gurung look in a hot pink floral halter top with a sweeping hemline and a chartreuse miniskirt featuring a large floral applique.

On her feet, Hyland wore Paul Andrew Cube toe-ring sandals in “Acid Yellow” featuring subdued rounded toes and a sturdy, strap-heavy construction. The style also featured straps that separated Hyland’s big toe from her other toes. Rounding the style out, the vibrant footwear also featured 3 to 4 inches heels, a standard size for many heels.

As the weather gets warmer, sandal heels of all kinds are becoming a must-have item in many celebrities’ closets, Hyland’s included. Recently, the style has been sported by the likes of Rihanna, Halle Berry, Teyana Taylor, Serena Williams, Chloe Bailey, Naomi Watts, Pamela Anderson, Hilary Swank, Eva Longoria, Tia Mowry and Heidi Klum among many others.

When it comes to shoes, Hyland often wears pumps and heeled sandals by Christian Louboutin, Le Silla, Andrea Wazen, and many more. While off-duty, she gravitates towards flat and heeled mules by Jeffrey Campbell and Dr. Scholl’s, as well as Ugg boots. Hyland’s casual style also incorporates athletic sneakers by Fila, Reebok and Nike.

Season five of “Love Island USA” premiered on July 18 on Peacock. The dating reality show is a spinoff of the UK version and features 10 contestants looking for love in a luxury villa.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

