Sarah Hyland Hosts ‘Love Island’ Finale in Red-Hot Style and Heels

Sarah Hyland took a red-hot approach to the “Love Island USA” finale last night.

The “Modern Family” alum posted to her Instagram on Sunday. In her photos, she posed at the “Love Island USA” finale episode, which premiered last night on Peacock. Hyland serves as the host on the dating reality show.

For the episode, the “Geek Charming” actress wore a flaming red gown. Styled by Daniela Romero, Hyland wore a Blumarine dress featuring a halter neckline with a cutout in the center of the bodice. The floor-length dress also featured ruching in the middle of the garment. Hyland accessorized the glam look with sparkly drop earrings as well as a few dazzling matching rings.

While her shoes were hidden by the long dress, Hyland tends to reach for strappy heeled sandals. When it comes to shoes, the actress often wears pumps and heeled sandals by Christian Louboutin, Le Silla, Andrea Wazen, and many more. While off-duty, she gravitates towards flat and heeled mules by Jeffrey Campbell and Dr. Scholl’s, as well as Ugg boots. Hyland’s casual style also incorporates athletic sneakers by Fila, Reebok and Nike.

Season five of “Love Island USA” premiered on July 18 on Peacock. The dating reality show is a spinoff of the UK version and features 10 contestants looking for love in a luxury villa. The show also serves as a competition as one couple is named the winner at the end — Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli claimed the prize during last night’s finale.

