Sam Smith Makes a Statement in Oversized ’16XL’ Sweater, Baggy Pants & Platform Boots at ‘Barbie’ Photocall in London

Sam Smith was among the many celebrities to attend the “Barbie” photocall in London on Thursday. It was just announced today that the singer will perform a track called ‘Man I Am’ from the perspective of Ken in Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s highly anticipated movie.

The “Unholy” singer commanded attention in an oversized look straight out of the just-released Vetements collection for next spring 2024. The ensemble featured a large blue sweater with “16XL” and “Paris, France” embroidered on the front and a floor-grazing pair of oversized wide-leg pants in a light shade of denim with visible stitching on the sides.

Sam Smith attends the “Barbie” European premiere. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The footwear wasn’t visible, however, Smith donned a pair of punk-inspired combat boots with platform soles.

When it comes to footwear, Smith tends to go for statement pieces that match their over-the-top and theatrical outfits. They are usually seen in high platforms and lace-up or heeled boots in vinyl or patent leather from brands like of Gucci, Valentino and Bottega Veneta.

For their off-stage appearances, Smith goes for chunky sneakers from Adidas and Reebok. Ever the red carpet rule-breaker, Smith is not scared of taking risks when it comes to fashion.

“Barbie” follows the infamous Barbie and Ken as they leave the perfect world of Barbie Land and explore the real world with the help of humans. The film will be released in theaters worldwide on July 21.