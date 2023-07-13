×
Read Next: Cariuma’s New Sneaker Collection With Van Gogh Museum
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Sam Smith Makes a Statement in Oversized ’16XL’ Sweater, Baggy Pants & Platform Boots at ‘Barbie’ Photocall in London

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Sam Smith attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Margot Robbie attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Dua Lipa attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Simu Liu attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
View Gallery
View Gallery26 Images
Share

Sam Smith was among the many celebrities to attend the “Barbie” photocall in London on Thursday. It was just announced today that the singer will perform a track called ‘Man I Am’ from the perspective of Ken in Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s highly anticipated movie.

The “Unholy” singer commanded attention in an oversized look straight out of the just-released Vetements collection for next spring 2024. The ensemble featured a large blue sweater with “16XL” and “Paris, France” embroidered on the front and a floor-grazing pair of oversized wide-leg pants in a light shade of denim with visible stitching on the sides.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Sam Smith attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Sam Smith attends the “Barbie” European premiere.Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The footwear wasn’t visible, however, Smith donned a pair of punk-inspired combat boots with platform soles.

When it comes to footwear, Smith tends to go for statement pieces that match their over-the-top and theatrical outfits. They are usually seen in high platforms and lace-up or heeled boots in vinyl or patent leather from brands like of Gucci, Valentino and Bottega Veneta.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Sam Smith attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Sam Smith attends the “Barbie” European premiere.WireImage

For their off-stage appearances, Smith goes for chunky sneakers from Adidas and Reebok. Ever the red carpet rule-breaker, Smith is not scared of taking risks when it comes to fashion.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Sam Smith attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
Sam Smith attends the “Barbie” European premiere.Getty Images for Warner Bros.

“Barbie” follows the infamous Barbie and Ken as they leave the perfect world of Barbie Land and explore the real world with the help of humans. The film will be released in theaters worldwide on July 21.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
‘Barbie’ Movie London Premiere Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery26 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sam Smith Wears Oversized '16XL' Sweater at Barbie Photocall in London
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad