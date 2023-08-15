Salma Hayek Soars in 6-Inch Gucci Heels for W Magazine’s 2023 TV Portfolio

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Salma Hayek went sky-high for W Magazine’s TV Portfolio. The fourth annual issue highlights the year’s top television performances with a star-studded editorial and various interviews — with Hayek joined in the 2023 spread by stars including Meghann Fahey, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kerry Washington and Elle Fanning.

In the editorial, Hayek posed for photographer Quil Lemons in towering Gucci heels, styled by Rebecca Ramsey. The “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” actress‘ set — the brand’s $1,290 Interlocking G Studs style — featured blush pink leather uppers with thick platform soles, crossed toe straps and buckled ankle straps. Her set was complete with flared block heels, which totaled 6 inches in height for a dramatic boost of elevation.

Salma Hayek stars in “W” magazine’s 2023 TV Portfolio issue. Quil Lemons/Courtesy of W Magazine

Hayek’s towering heels were finished with gleaming silver studs across their base, applied in the same pattern as Gucci’s “GG” monogram for a dash of logomania.

Gucci’s Interlocking G platform sandals. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

The actress’ sleek platforms served as a base for a dramatic Gucci outfit: a silky light green and pale pink silk-paneled dress, complete with a plunging neckline, draped train and dotted back paneling. The piece was further elevated with a swinging bejeweled bodice charm, as well as sparkling Material Good drop earrings.

However, this wasn’t Hayek’s only sharp outfit for the occasion. In another shot, the “Frida” star was dressed by Ramsey in a strapless white dress from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s luxury label The Row — which was smoothly complemented by a tonal red lip.

Salma Hayek stars in “W” magazine’s 2023 TV Portfolio issue. Quil Lemons/Courtesy of W Magazine

In the accompanying interview, conducted with writer Lynn Hirschberg before the current SAG-AFTRA strike, Hayek discussed her work on season 6 of “Black Mirror,” as well as her first kiss, prior work in “telenovelas” and her first experience on the red carpet.

“I didn’t have any connections,” Hayek said of her red-carpet debut. “The only connection I had was to somebody I knew at Hugo Boss, so I wore a man’s suit because no one else gave me anything to wear.”

