Salma Hayek Slips on Gucci Sneakers for Horseback Riding on the Beach in Mexico

Salma Hayek looked effortlessly chic during a horseback ride on a beach in Mexico on Wednesday. She posted a montage of photos to her Instagram accompanied by a caption that read, “Chasing sunsets #vivamexico.”

The “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” actress slipped into a pair of Gucci Ace sneakers. The lace-up shoes’ leather upper has a green and red striped look on the side embellished by a gold embroidered bee, which was first introduced in the designer’s ready-to-wear collection in the 1970s.

Gucci Ace sneakers Gucci

The low-top sneakers had a metallic snakeskin leather accent on the pull tab, one colored red and the other green. The shoes were completed by a white flat rubber sole.

Hayek wore a black ribbed sports bra with a pair of white high-waisted linen cargo pants, which she layered by a white button-down tee wrapped around her waist. The actress completed the look with two gold necklaces and a pair of square blackout sunglasses.

Earlier this week, Hayek was highlighted in the W Magazine’s fourth annual TV Portfolio, along with other stars like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kerry Washington and Elle Fanning. She posed for the issue in a silk-paneled dress and 6-inch Gucci heels.

Salma Hayek for W Magazine Quil Lemons/Courtesy of W Magazine

Hayek has an extensive shoe closet filled with versatile styles and textures. The “Grown Ups” actress is known for slipping into platform pumps and sandals as she did for this look. Her collection is filled with styles from designer labels like Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. The actress is often dressed by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who also works with Florence Pugh, Simone Ashley and Gemma Chan. The stylist can be accredited for the red sequin fringed Gucci gown she wore to the Oscars this past March.