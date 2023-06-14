×
Read Next: Everything You Need to Know About Pitti Uomo’s June 2023 Edition
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Salma Hayek Talks ‘Black Mirror’ in Sequined Dress & 6-Inch Heels With Drag Queens Trixie Mattel and Katya

Salma Hayek, Black Mirror, I Like to Watch, Trixie, Katya, Drag Queens
Salma Hayek attends 'I Like to Watch Live' with Trixie Mattel & Katya.
Getty Images for Netflix
Share

Salma Hayek is playing a version of herself in the new season of Netflix’s dystopian anthology drama “Black Mirror.” Ahead of the June 15 premiere of the series, the Oscar-nominated actress attended a screening of her episode, “Joan is Afraid,” in New York City last night.

Hayek, along with co-star Annie Murphy of “Schitt’s Creek” fame, stepped out to speak about their season six episode for Netflix’s web series “I Like To Watch” with drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya.

Salma Hayek, Black Mirror, I Like to Watch, Trixie, Katya, Drag Queens, Netflix, Annie Murphy
Trixie Mattel, Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy and Katya Zamolodchikova.Getty Images for Netflix

Hitting the red carpet, the “Frida” star turned a glamorous look, shimmering in a black, green and silver sequined dress featuring a plunging V-neck with chunky shoulder straps and an ankle-length skirt emblazoned with wavy stripes.

Salma Hayek, Black Mirror, I Like to Watch, Trixie, Katya, Drag Queens, Netflix
Salma Hayek attends ‘I Like to Watch Live’ with Trixie Mattel & Katya.Getty Images for Netflix

Hayek styled the striking number with a pair of bold statement platforms. She chose a peachy pink satin style with a peep-toe design and a slingback strap with a buckle fastening at the ankle. The shoes featured 6.4-inch block heels, taking her outfit to new heights.

Salma Hayek, Black Mirror, I Like to Watch, Shoes, Feet
A closer look at Salma Hayek’s shoes.Getty Images for Netflix

Hayek has been known to reach for soaring platforms from brands like Saint Laurent and Gucci (she’s a muse to former creative director Alessandro Michele), as well as newer brands like Larroudé. This past winter, she made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week, sitting in the front row at Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 show.

She attended the show with her husband François-Henri Pinault and their daughter Valentina Pinault. Notably, François-Henri Pinault is the CEO of luxury goods group Kering, which owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen along with other well-known luxury brands.

PHOTOS:  Salma Hayek’s Red Carpet Style Through The Years 

Related:

Most Comfortable Heels
Cute Summer Sandals

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Salma Hayek Soars in 6-Inch Heels With Drag Queens Trixie and Katya
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Lifts Curtain on Life Under Center
Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Lifts Curtain on Life Under Center
Palais Galliera Explores Bodies in Motion Ahead of Olympics
wwd
Palais Galliera Explores Bodies in Motion Ahead of Olympics
2-Ingredient Dessert Recipes You'll Want to Make Tonight
2-Ingredient Dessert Recipes You'll Want to Make Tonight
Spinnova to Open R&D Spinning Operation in Portugal with Tearfil
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Spinnova to Open R&D Spinning Operation in Portugal with Tearfil
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad