Salma Hayek Enjoys the Sun in Amina Muaddi 5-Inch Heels and Sleek Swimsuit

Salma Hayek shared a photo on her Instagram today, enjoying the last days of summer with a cup of coffee in her hand.

On her feet, Hayek donned a pair of shiny Amina Muaddi “Dalida” mules that offered her look a lofty boost. The sandals were crafted of shiny patent leather uppers and featured breezy open and rounded toes, thick leather platform soles and equally broad straps that sat in arches across the tops of the star’s toes, situating her shoes in place.

The set also included 5-inch block heels that started thin and tapered out in thickness, ending in an angular pyramid shape. Beyond black, Muaddi’s highly popular Dalida mules come in a wide range of colors including purple, pink, white, rainbow, clear, emerald green and satin black.

The “From Dusk Till Dawn” star was outfitted in a black one-piece bathing suit comprised of a plunging strappy neckline. The swimwear sat high-waisted and worn with a tan and black wide-brimmed sunhat and large rectangular black sunglasses that shrouded her features.

Hayek is a longtime wearer of platform heels, both on and off the red carpet. For formal occasions, the “Frida” star often straps into matte neutral or metallic pairs, as well as pointed-toe boots or pumps from a range of luxury brands — most often Gucci and Balenciaga.

When off-duty, she can also be seen in Stella McCartney platform brogues. Over the years, she’s become a mainstay during Fashion Month, regularly attending fashion shows for brands including Gucci, Balenciaga, Altuzarra and Saint Laurent.

