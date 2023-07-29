Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint West and Tristan Thompson Coordinate in Classic White Nike Sneakers

Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian’s eldest son Saint West subtly coordinated their sporty attire on Friday afternoon.

Captured leaving West’s basketball game in Los Angeles, the pair donned noticeably similar outfits. West layered a navy mesh jersey over a navy T-shirt with a black long-sleeve underneath. The 7-year-old finished off his look with black shorts and bright white sneakers with classic white crew socks.

Notably, the youngster appeared to be sporting crisp white Nike Air Max 97s. He just wore the same chunky style to meet Cristiano Ronaldo in Japan.

Saint West and Tristan Thompson both step out in white sneakers after West’s basketball game in Los Angeles on July 28, 2023. Splash News

A popular silhouette featuring a sleek, textured design, 97s are beloved by athletes and the fashion community alike. Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski have both been spotted in the curvy low-top on various occasions.

As for Thompson, the Los Angeles Lakers baller showed off an eye-catching black graphic tee depicting rock music icon Jimi Hendrix. The shirt from Market retails for under $50 on nordstrom.com.

The father of four — who shares two children with Saint West’s aunt, Khloe Kardashian — also wore black shorts and white shoes. Thompson, 32, teamed timeless white Nike Air Force 1s, which he wore casually unlaced, with matching white Nike socks.

Accessorizing, the current free agent wore trendy sunglasses and a bracelet on one wrist while a watch adorned the other.

Saint West appears to be wearing white Nike Air Max 97 sneakers. Splash News

Thompson began his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011-2012 season. The fourth overall pick in the NBA draft, he has also played for the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and Chicago Bulls.

Over the years, the 6’9″ athlete has consistently shown a love for stylish streetwear, often wearing Supreme T-shirts with the latest sneakers releases.

Tristan Thompson and Saint West are seen leaving West’s basketball game together in Los Angeles on July 28, 2023. Splash News