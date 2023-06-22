×
Sabrina Elba Gets Playfully Posh in White-Hot Angular Hat With Pumps at Royal Ascot 2023

Sabrina Elba attended Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse today in Ascot, Eng clad in a sophisticated Self-Portrait ensemble.

The social media personality was outfitted in an all-white ensemble comprised of a tweed peplum tailored bouclé jacket with long sleeves and decorative button detailing. The model’s jacket was belted to create dimension.

Sabrina Elba, Royal Ascot 2023, England, Self-Portrait, tweed, monochrome, pumps.
Sabrina Elba attends Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2023 in Ascot, Eng.Dave Benett/Getty Images for Roy

On the bottom, Elba completed the white set with a tweed midi-length skirt also adorned with those same ornate buttons along with a side slit that traveled up the length of her leg. The custom ensemble was crafted in London by Self-Portrait founder and creative director Han Chong.

Beyond the tweed set, Elba also wore an angular fascinator on her head, also in white, along with various silver pendants and diamond-encrusted earrings. The public figure’s deep brown hair was worn short and styled straightened down, simple and easy.

On her feet, Elba stepped out in a pair of white pointed-toe pumps. The sharp pair was comprised of stark white patent leather, making for a sturdy and durable construction, and featured knife-like pointed toes. The footwear was finished off with thin 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels that gave Elba’s look a conservative boost in height. Elba’s pointed-toe footwear was a sharp touch that brought the outfit all together.

Sabrina Elba, Royal Ascot 2023, England, Self-Portrait, tweed, monochrome, pumps.
A closer look at Sabrina Elba’s shoes.Dave Benett/Getty Images for Roy

Where footwear is concerned, Elba’s styles are bold and sleek. The “Three Thousand Years of Longing” actress often wears strappy heeled sandals and pumps in a range of hues on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin.

In fact, Elba even accompanied Louboutin to the 2022 FNAA’s, and collaborated alongside Idris with the designer on two “Walk a mile in my shoes” capsule collections to benefit multiple nonprofits. The star has also been seen in flat sandals and low-top sneakers from brands including Vans, as well.

Sabrina Elba, Royal Ascot 2023, England, Self-Portrait, tweed, monochrome, pumps.
Sabrina Elba attends Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2023 in Ascot, Eng.Getty Images

PHOTOS: See how celebrities style their Christian Louboutin “So Kate” pumps.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Sabrina Elba Takes Royal Ascot 2023 in White-Hot Hat & Pumps
