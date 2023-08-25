Sabrina Carpenter Shines on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Stage in Embellished Platform Boots

Sabrina Carpenter opened for Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour concert in Mexico City last night in a dazzling number. She elevated her look for her performance by strapping on platform boots made of stretch vegan leather.

Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Mexico City, Mexico. Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

The boots had sturdy block heels and were adorned with studded elements. They were also secured with side zip closures. The boots lent an air of sophistication to her ensemble and enhanced her appearance of confidence and power.

The platform boot trend is captivating the fashion scene with its elevated soles and versatile designs. These boots effortlessly combine bold heights and edgy styles, creating a statement look. From chunky soles to studded details, they offer an eclectic blend of fashion-forward aesthetics and undeniable comfort for a confident stride.

Keeping with her love for heart-shaped clothing, she coordinated her footwear with a shimmering black dress with a heart at the center. Earlier this month, the “Nonsense” star donned a pink Barbiecore ensemble with a heart-shaped bodice and a high-low skirt that she paired with Naked Wolfe’s Spice Chalk Stretch platform boots that rose to her knees.

Sabrina Carpenter’s fashion sensibilities have transformed from her early Disney Channel days to her current stature as a pop music icon. Initially, her style leaned towards girlishness with dresses and skirts, but it has matured into an edgier blend of upscale and street fashion.