Sabrina Carpenter Reaches New Heights in 6-Inch Heels and Sheer Feathered Skirt at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood 2023

Sabrina Carpenter brought her style A-game to Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood in Los Angeles yesterday.

Accompanied by sheer black tights, the hitmaker sported a pair of lofty black platform sandal heels. The shoes were comprised of striking round open toes that allowed her feet breathing room, gold buckle closures and a strappy construction that situated the pair around the ankles and over the tops of Carpenter’s feet.

Sabrina Carpenter at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 10, 2023 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Additionally, the jet-black footwear featured thick sky-high platform soles and 5 to 6-inch block heels that rounded out the set, offering the “Looking at Me” songstress a major boost in height. The platform shoe trend is easily replicable and wildly popular. The style has taken over the footwear world, offering many the illusion of length and height. The style is widely available from a myriad of brands, including Marc Jacobs and Valentino.

Dressed to the nines, the performer was outfitted in a dynamic black bodice and skirt combo in a fitted composition. Carpenter’s bodysuit featured a sleeveless bodice with rhinestoned detailing following a large geometric cut-out. Wrapped around her waist was a sheer black skirt featuring black faux-feather trim that swept the floor along with a front-facing slit that spotlit the “Girl Meets World” star’s shoes.

A closer look at Sabrina Carpenter’s shoes. Gilbert Flores for Variety

For the finishing touches, the musician styled her long blond hair in waves along with shaggy face-framing bangs.

Where shoes are concerned, Carpenter’s rotation is sleek and whimsical. The “Almost Love” singer frequently wears platform pumps, sandals and boots with towering heels from brands including Valentino, Stuart Weitzman and Naked Wolfe.

Off-duty, she can also be seen in Converse, Nike and Alexander McQueen sneakers. Carpenter is a rising star in the fashion world as well, frequently making best-dressed lists and attending fashion shows for brands including Giambattista Valli, Michael Kors, Coach and Elie Saab.

Sabrina Carpenter at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on August 10, 2023 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

