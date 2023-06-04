Sabrina Carpenter Pops in Polka Dots and White-Hot Pumps at Carolina Herrera’s Resort 2024 Show

Sabrina Carpenter brought a burst of vibrant color to Rio de Janeiro during Carolina Herrera’s resort 2024 fashion show.

While arriving to the show in Brazil on Thursday, Carpenter took in creative director Wes Gordon’s latest designs in a bright two-piece outfit. The “Emails I Can’t Send” singer’s Carolina Herrera ensemble featured a citrus-hued yellow bandeau top, paired with a matching maxi skirt printed in round white polka dots. Her look was complete with a delicate diamond pendant necklace, stud earrings and “SC” initial-accented ring.

Sabrina Carpenter attends Carolina Herrera’s resort 2024 fashion show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 1, 2023. Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

A white leather top-handled handbag from Herrera’s Initials Insignia line — complete with the brand’s signature enameled “CH” buckle — also complemented Carpenter’s ensemble for the occasion.

When it came to footwear, Carpenter’s outfit was finished with a pair of sleek white pumps. The “Boy Meets World” actress’ style featured smooth leather uppers with triangular toes and rounded openings. Though the pair was hidden beneath her skirt’s long hem, Carpenter’s pair was likely finished with closed counters and thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels given the style’s traditional pointed silhouette — as well as her penchant for it over the years.

A closer look at Carpenter’s pumps. Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

Carpenter’s Carolina Herrera moment arrived in the middle of her “Emails I Can’t Send” world tour, where she’s performed in a range of embellished crop tops, bustiers and minidresses with platform pumps and boots by stylist Jason Bolden. Nonchalantly wavy hairstyles by hairstylist Scott King — using a variety of Hairstory‘s balms and sprays — often complemented the musician’s onstage looks.

Where shoes are concerned, Carpenter’s rotation is sleek and whimsical. The “Almost Love” singer frequently wears platform pumps, sandals and boots with towering heels from brands including Valentino, Stuart Weitzman and Naked Wolfe. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Converse, Nike and Alexander McQueen sneakers. Carpenter is a rising star in the fashion world as well, frequently making best-dressed lists and attending fashion shows for brands including Giambattista Valli, Michael Kors, Coach and Elie Saab.