Sabrina Carpenter Soars in Naked Wolfe’s Stretchy Platform Boots at BST Hyde Park Festival

Sabrina Carpenter shone onstage during her latest musical performance — literally.

While in London on Sunday, Carpenter performed as one of the openers for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK during the city’s annual BST Hyde Park music festival in Hyde Park. For the occasion, the “Emails I Can’t Send” singer wore a metallic minidress with a sleeveless silhouette. The two-toned piece gained a punch from its allover chainmail disc texture, which featured an orchid-purple skirt contrasted by a deep red bodice.

Sabrina Carpenter performs during BST Hyde Park Festival at Hyde Park in London, United Kingdom on July 2, 2023. UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

Carpenter opted to wear her outfit with minimal accessories, only pairing it with small gold hoop earrings and a pale pink manicure.

Sabrina Carpenter performs during BST Hyde Park Festival at Hyde Park in London, United Kingdom on July 2, 2023. UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Carpenter’s outfit was finished with a pair of bold white Naked Wolfe boots. The “Boy Meets World” actress’ $463 Spice Chalk Stretch style featured smooth vegan leather uppers with stretchy knee-high shafts, faintly squared toes and thick platform soles. The pair was complete with the brand’s silver metal wolf head logo on each back for a sleek twist — specifically, on the back of each of its 5.11-inch flared block heels, which gave Carpenter a soaring height boost for the occasion.

Naked Wolfe’s Spice Stretch boots. Courtesy of Naked Wolfe

Carpenter’s dynamic moment onstage in London followed her vibrant appearance at Carolina Herrera’s resort 2024 fashion show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in June. For that occasion, the singer wore a punchy citrus-yellow bandeau top and polka-dot skirt, paired with bright white pointed-toe pumps.

Sabrina Carpenter attends Carolina Herrera’s resort 2024 fashion show in Rio de Janeiro. Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

Where shoes are concerned, Carpenter’s rotation is sleek and whimsical. The “Almost Love” singer frequently wears platform pumps, sandals and boots with towering heels from brands including Valentino, Stuart Weitzman and Naked Wolfe. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Converse, Nike and Alexander McQueen sneakers. Carpenter is a rising star in the fashion world as well, frequently making best-dressed lists and attending fashion shows for brands including Giambattista Valli, Michael Kors, Coach and Elie Saab.