Sabrina Carpenter Brings Barbiecore Trend to Lollapalooza Along With White-Hot Platform Boots

Sabrina Carpenter popped in pink as she took over the Lollapalooza stage in Chicago last night.

The yearly four-day music festival takes place in Chicago’s Grant Park. Originating as a touring event in 1991, it found a permanent home in Chicago after a few years.

Sabrina Carpenter performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on Aug. 04, 2023 in Chicago. FilmMagic

The “Nonsense” star tapped into the Barbiecore trend by donning a pink ensemble full of flair. Her top featured an embellished heart-shaped bodice with contrasting embellishments across the shoulder straps. On the other hand, her skirt offered a silky texture with a high-low hemline.

When it came to footwear, she kicked back in Naked Wolfe’s Spice Chalk Stretch platform boots that rose to her knees. Presenting a 90s-inspired, vegan-friendly platform boot designed by Naked Wolfe. Crafted with a form-fitting stretch upper, it boasts the iconic “wolfe” head plaque on both the heel and an embedded metal emblem. A unique creation on Naked Wolfe’s custom platform and heel design.

Naked Wolfe Spice Chalk Boots Naked Wolfe

Sabrina Carpenter’s style has evolved over the years, from her early days as a Disney Channel star to her current status as a pop music icon. In the beginning, her style was more girly and youthful, with lots of dresses and skirts. As she’s gotten older, her style has become more sophisticated and edgy, with a mix of high-end and street fashion.

One of the most notable changes in Sabrina’s style has been her shoe choices. In the past, she often wore sneakers and sandals, but she’s now more likely to be seen in heels or boots. This change reflects her overall more grown-up look, and it also shows that she’s not afraid to experiment with fashion.Some of Sabrina’s favorite shoe brands include Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also been known to wear more affordable brands like Zara and Topshop. No matter what she’s wearing, Sabrina always exudes style and confidence in her shoes.