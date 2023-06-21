The Best Hats & Heels at the Royal Ascot 2023

King Charles lll and Queen Camilla led the royal procession on the opening day of the Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

The King and Queen were joined by a slew of other notable guests at the famous British horse race at the Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England. As per usual, attendees dressed to impress for the equestrian event.

The newly-crowned Queen Camilla looked chic in an all-white outfit, which she accessorized with a brooch that once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth ll and previously the Queen Mother. She wore the Courtauld Thomson Scallop-Shell Brooch pinned to her sleek coat dress. The former British monarch, who reigned for more than 70 years, also wore the dazzling diamond-and-pearl studded piece at the Royal Ascot in 2019.

Queen Camilla attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Camilla topped off her elegant look with a simple wide-brim hat and slipped into neutral-colored pumps featuring an understated heel.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, who herself is a British equestrian, sported a pastel floral-print midi dress with a sharp collar and buttons down the front. She wore a coordinating hat boasting a gradient ribbon trim and pointy beige pumps topped with a gold metal toe detail.

Zara Tindall attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023, in Ascot, England. Getty Images for Royal Ascot

As for Princess Royal, Queen Elizabeth ll’s only daughter looked sophisticated in a blue-green coat dress paired with a complementary hat designed with a wide, semi-sheer brim. On foot, she showed off simple black leather shoes with a low heel.

Princess Anne attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Aside from members of the royal family, fashion blogger and TV host Louise Roe as well as model Hana Cross showed off stylish looks for the special occasion.

While Hana Cross slipped into a slinky white, bow-embellished dress, Roe went for a light pink suit. Cross notably wore black Mary Jane-style pumps featuring a silver metallic cap toe and a white wide-brim hat.

Hana Cross attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. Getty Images for Royal Ascot

Meanwhile, Roe complemented her pastel suit with a white fishnet-style hat and strappy beige sandals featuring a rope-inspired design.