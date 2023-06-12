×
Rosalía Goes Preppy Chic in Red Cardigan, Plaid Miniskirt and Mary Jane Heels

rosalia, red cardigan, button down, plaid skirt, mini skirt, mary jane heels, madrid, fans
Rosalia meets with fans in Madrid on June 12.
GTres / SplashNews.com
Rosalía stepped out in a preppy ensemble to say hello to fans.

The “Beso” singer was greeted by fans while in Madrid on Monday, days after her new music video for her single “TUYA” was released.  For her outing, she wore a bright red cardigan with red buttons down the center of the garment.

rosalia, red cardigan, button down, plaid skirt, mini skirt, mary jane heels, madrid, fans
Rosalia meets with fans in Madrid on June 12.GTres / SplashNews.com

She paired her sweater with a tan pleated miniskirt with a plaid print. Rosalía kept her accessories to a minimum while she stepped out and wore her hair in a side braid.

The singer slipped into a pair of Mary Jane shoes to round out the preppy look. She wore black Mary Jane heels with a rounded toe and a thin strap across the top of the foot. Rosalía added white socks as well that played up the schoolgirl style of her look.

rosalia, red cardigan, button down, plaid skirt, mini skirt, mary jane heels, madrid, fans
Rosalia meets with fans in Madrid on June 12.GTres / SplashNews.com

Mary Janes have become one of the top footwear trends this year, following a return of admiration for academic and vintage style. Several brands have approached the silhouette in different ways, emphasizing its signature preppy front strap across numerous pumps and loafers. Celebrities like Sofia Richie and Chloe Bailey have been seen in the timeless style.

Rosalía often wears luxury labels, including Prada, Louis Vuitton and Balmain, as well as independent brands like Sinead Gorey, Pushbutton and Feng Chen Wang. On the footwear front, she can regularly be seen in platform boots by Versace, Haiki 851 and Rick Owens. However, on more casual occasions, she dons colorful Nike and Air Jordan sneakers, Eytys slides and platform Crocs clogs.

PHOTOSSee more of Rosalía’s boundary breaking style moments.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

