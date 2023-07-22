×
Rosalia Takes Paris in Ribbed Maxi Dress and Knee-High Maison Margiela ‘Tabi’ Boots

Rosalia, tabi, Maison Margiela, knee-high boots, maxi dress.
Singer ROSALIA eats pizza while looking stylish with high heel boots and sporting long nails around Manhattan's Soho area. 21 Feb 2021 Pictured: Rosalia. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA734854_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rosalia arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Rosalia arrives at Billboard's Women in Music at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Rosalia, winner of the awards for album of the year for "El Mal Querer," best urban song for "Con Altura" and best contemporary pop vocal album for "El Mal Querer," poses in the press room at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)
Rosalia was photographed while leaving her hotel in Paris today.

The “LA COMBI VERSACE” songstress was clad in a ribbed light blue maxi dress featuring a zip-up collared neckline, long sleeves and a sheer composition. The dress was likely layered overtop a garment, most likely a tank style dress, of the same hue, offering the Spanish singer extra coverage. Rosalia acessorized her look with a pair of thin 90s-inspired sunglasses in black. The hitmaker’s hair was styled into a wet look that framed her features.

Rosalia was spotted leaving her hotel in Paris on July 22, 2023.SplashNews.com

On her feet, Rosalia sported a pair of black leather knee-high “Tabi” style boots from Maison Margiela. The jet-black pair was comprised of slightly slouchy patent black leather calfskin uppers with rounded toes featuring splits down the middle that gave them the appearance of cloven hooves.

The “Tabi” style of shoe, popularized by Maison Margiela, is not for the faint of heart. The footwear style originated from Japan during the Edo period and was worn by craftsman and workers as a utilitarian style. Today, the footwear is worn by a wide range of individuals.

A closer look at Rosalia’s shoes.SplashNews.com
Maison Margiela "Tabi" knee-high boots.
Maison Margiela “Tabi” knee-high boots.SSENSE

Knee-high boots are a staple in many celebrities’ closets, Jenner’s included. The footwear has been spotted on a range of top stars like Mary J Blige, Chrissy Teigen, Kate Middleton, Gwen Stefani, Gayle King, Zaya Wade, and Serena Willaims among many others.

The “Con Altura” singer’s shoe style, much like her wardrobe, has a range that’s edgy and eclectic. Rosalía often wears luxury labels, including Prada, Louis Vuitton and Balmain, as well as independent brands like Sinead Gorey, Pushbutton and Feng Chen Wang.

On the footwear front, she can regularly be seen in platform boots by Versace, Haiki 851 and Rick Owens. However, on more casual occasions, she dons colorful Nike and Air Jordan sneakers, Eytys slides and platform Crocs clogs.

Rosalia was spotted leaving her hotel in Paris on July 22, 2023.SplashNews.com

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

