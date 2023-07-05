×
Roger Federer’s Wife Mirka Federer Dons Lacy White Dress and Heels at Wimbledon 2023

Mirka Federer, Roger Federer, Wimbledon Tennis Championships, London, suit, dress.
Roger Federer Wimbledon 2007
Roger Federer US Open 2007 Shoes
Roger Federer Wimbledon 2008 Shoes
Roger Federer US Open 2009 Shoes
View Gallery23 Images
Mirka Federer arrived at day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club yesterday in London.

The former Swiss tennis champ sat in the stands and was accompanied by her husband, Roger Federer, and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

Mirka Federer, Roger Federer, Wimbledon Tennis Championships, London, suit, dress, Kate Middleton.
Mirka Federer, Kate Middleton and Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2023.WireImage

For the event, Mirka sported a lengthy white gown comprised of a high neckline trimmed with dainty floral lace with gold button closures, sheer long sleeves and lace detailing. The garment was cinched with a cream belt, including a decorative high-shine belt buckle and matching hardware.

Mirka Federer, Wimbledon Tennis Championships, London, suit, dress.
Mirka Federer at Wimbledon 2023.WireImage

Beyond her dress, the athlete toted a quilted mini back stippled with gold studs and embroidered flowers in rich pastel shades. Further accessorizing, Mirka sported a gold and diamond-encrusted pendant necklace worn with coordinating diamond studs. The public relations manager gathered her blond tresses up into a slicked-back ponytail, kept out of her face.

Although her footwear was not visible, it’s likely she wore a pair of matching or complementary pumps or strappy heeled sandals given her past red carpet ventures.

In a contrasting style, Roger wore a sharp camel-colored suit in a tailored style. The athlete’s outfit was comprised of a fitted blazer with turtle shell buttons worn overtop a white and dark blue striped button-down shirt. The formal shirt was neatly tucked into the waist of pleated camel-colored trousers. Getting playful with patterns, the tennis star fastened on a blue and white polka-dotted tie and a gold and blue timepiece.

The husband and wife duo were formally dressed, like many of the tennis fanatics around them, styled in ensembles that complimented each other.

PHOTOS: See Roger Federer’s Grand Slam shoe style.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Roger Federer's Wife Mirka Dons Lacy White Dress at Wimbledon 2023
