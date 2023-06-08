Rita Ora Elevates Preppy Versace Look With 6.5-Inch Heels at Sydney Film Festival With Taika Waititi

Rita Ora made a splash at the world premiere of “The New Boy” at the Sydney Film Festival in Sydney last night. The British pop star was decked out in Versace for the occasion, which saw her hit the red carpet with her husband Taika Waititi.

The “How We Do (Party)” hitmaker sported a preppy-inspired bright blue and neon pink tweed jacket featuring a cropped silhouette with a frayed hem and a zipper front. The collared, black-accented look was complete with silver buttons stamped with the brand’s signature Medusa motif. She wore a coordinating wrap-style miniskirt boasting a subtle shimmery effect.

Rita Ora hits the red carpet in Versace at the Sydney Film Festival on June 7, 2023. Getty Images

As for shoes, the 32-year-old singer slipped into a dramatic pair of square-toe, Mary Jane-inspired pumps set on a massive platform sole with a 6.5-inch block heel. The bold style from the iconic Italian luxury brand was finished off with two straps featuring Medusa coin hardware.

She further accessorized with a smattering of jewelry and a black leather Versace Greca chain-strap shoulder bag.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the Australia premiere of “The New Boy” on June 07, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images

Meanwhile, the New Zealand filmmaker looked dapper in a sleek, all-black Prada look complemented by a string of pearls around his neck. On foot, he donned a pair of black leather Western boots featuring a chunky heel.

Over the years, Ora has mixed up her shoe style. She’s been seen in everything from timeless pumps to sultry strappy sandals and colorful eye-catching platforms. Some of her favorite brands include Versace, Fendi, Aquazzura, Miu Miu and Ferragamo.

