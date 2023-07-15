Rita Ora Saddles Up in ‘J’Adore Cowboys’ Tank Top and Platform Leather Loafers at Global Radio

Rita Ora was spotted yesterday in London heading to Global Radio feeling very western.

The “Let You Love Me” songstress was outfitted in a black and white cropped tank top that “J’Adore Cowboys,” The kitchie tank was worn with black patent leather sleeves that mimicked the look of cowboy boots trimmed with fringe.

Rita Ora is seen arriving at Global Radio on July 14, 2023 in London. GC Images

On the bottom, Ora sported high-waisted black legging-esque trousers with khaki-colored bottoms that were belted as if two pairs of pants were layered up on top of one another. The khaki portion of her trousers featured heavy distressing

On the accessory front, Ora donned a pair of edgy shield-like shades in black with dark lenses reminiscent of sunglasses from the 90s worn with silver hoops.

Lifting herself to new heights, Ora also sported a pair of black loafers. The striking pair were crafted of black patent leather with sharp knife-like pointed-toe and thick platform soles that gave the hitmaker a boost in height.

A closer look at Rita Ora’s shoes. GC Images

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for on-trend styles like ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and wedged boots from brands like Fendi, Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu.

Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Adidas Originals and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand.

During the party, Ora celebrated the release of her third album “You & I” featuring nine tracks. This endeavor acts as the follow-up to Rita’s album “Phoenix” which was released back in November 2018 and featured 12 tracks including her hit songs “Don’t Think Twice,” “You Only Love Me” and “Praising You.”

Rita Ora is seen arriving at Global Radio on July 14, 2023 in London. GC Images

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

