Rita Ora Blooms in Metallic Floral Mules in Ibiza With DJ Joel Corry

Rita Ora sparkled as she arrived for a performance with DJ Joel Corry at Ibiza Rock in Ibiza, Spain on Wednesday.

The “Let You Love Me” singer slipped into a pair of square-toe mules for the occasion. The backless design allowed the attention to be focused on three light red sequin-embellished straps along both sides of the open-toe front that intersected at a gold metallic floral accent. The mules featured a cheetah-print footbed and gold spool heel that was about 2 inches tall.

Rita Ora arrives at Ibiza Rock for a music session with DJ Joel Corry on Aug. 16, 2023 in Ibiza, Spain. Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA

Ora paired the strappy heels with a lime green sequin-embellished bodycon dress with cutout panels along the center of the bodice including a keyhole opening between the ruched bust. The fitted silhouette decorated the chest with crisscross straps that created a halter neckline. She paired the top with a matching fitted maxi skirt.

Rita Ora arrives at Ibiza Rock for a music session with DJ Joel Corry on Aug. 16, 2023 in Ibiza, Spain. Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA

The singer completed the look with sparkling silver-toned hoops and an assortment of multi-colored rings and bracelets. She also added a pair of green sheer rectangle sunglasses. She kept her honey blond locks in a waved style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a light red lip.

Ora celebrated the release of her new album, “You & I,” last month with a visit to Global Radio in London last month. She was spotted arriving at the station wearing a “J’Adore Cowboys” tank top and platform leather loafers.

Rita Ora arrives at Ibiza Rock for a music session with DJ Joel Corry on Aug. 16, 2023, in Ibiza, Spain. Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA

The “Praising You” singer often slips into a pair of trendy footwear. Her shoe closet is filled with various types of heels like sandals and mules from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu. She has kept herself well versed in the fashion industry. Ora has starred in campaigns for major labels like Donna Karan and Roberto Cavalli. The singer has collaborated with brands like Adidas Originals, Giuseppe Zanotti and Tezenis. She also has a longtime partnership with the affordable footwear brand, Shoe Dazzle.