Exclusive: Designer Brands Names Laura Denk as DSW President
Rita Ora Suits Up in Embellished Blazer & Cow-Print Thigh-High Boots While in Berlin

Rita Ora on her album “You & I” promo tour in Berlin, Germany on July 10, 2023.
rita ora, shoedazzle, sandals, heels
Rita Ora put a wild flair on business attire as she was seen in Berlin on Monday. The singer is promoting her new pop album, “You & I,” which will be released on July 14.

The “Let You Know Me” singer wore an oversized black blazer with a crystal-embellished button. She paired it with a matching miniskirt. Ora accessorized with a silver-toned embellished linked chain, a matching pair of earrings, and an assortment of sparkling rings. She also added a pair of black rectangle sunglasses. 

Rita Ora on her album “You & I” promo tour in Berlin, Germany on July 10, 2023.
Rita Ora on her album “You & I” promo tour in Berlin on July 10, 2023.Holger Kursikowski/ Splash News

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of cow-print thigh-high boots. The heels featured a ruched sleeve and a metal plated pointed toe. The boots brought height to the look with a Cuban heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Rita Ora on her album “You & I” promo tour in Berlin, Germany on July 10, 2023.
Rita Ora on her album “You & I” promo tour in Berlin on July 10, 2023.Holger Kursikowski/ Splash News

Ora’s look was put together by Pippa Atkinson, who exclusively creates looks for the actress, including the edgy white dress she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars party this past March. 

The last time we saw the songwriter was at London Pride earlier this month. She embraced Barbiecore as she performed in a hot pink leather set and velvet lace-up platform boots.  

Ora often slips into a pair of trendy footwear. Her shoe closet is filled with various types of heels like sandals and mules from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu. She has kept herself well versed in the fashion industry. Ora has starred in campaigns for major labels like Donna Karan and Roberto Cavalli.  The singer has collaborated with brands like Adidas Originals, Giuseppe Zanotti and Tezenis. She also has a longtime partnership with the affordable footwear brand, Shoe Dazzle.

