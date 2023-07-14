×
Rita Ora Continues Her Sheer Style Streak in Beaded Net Dress & Crystalized Giuseppe Zanotti Boots at British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party

Rita Ora, British Vogue, Self Portrait, London, mesh, beading, boots, crystals.
Rita OraRita Ora out and about, London, UK - 16 Mar 2020Wearing Courreges Same Outfit as catwalk model *10423067b
Rita OraRita Ora out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jan 2020Wearing Ivy Park X Adidas
Rita Ora Rita Ora out and about, London, UK - 26 Sep 2019 Wearing Vivienne Westwood
Rita Ora at the Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone Rita Ora out and about, London, UK - 18 Sep 2019 Wearing R13, Coat, Trousers, Shoes by R13
Rita Ora wore another sheer dress at the British Vogue x Self Portrait summer party held in London yesterday.

The “Body On Me” songstress was clad in a black net minidress crafted from shiny oval-shaped beads strung up along with tiny beaded flowers. The garment featured a plunging strappy neckline and stopped just above Ora’s knees. Moreover, the dress was layered overtop black undergarments that offered the hitmaker extra coverage.

Rita Ora, British Vogue, Self Portrait, London, mesh, beading, boots, crystals.
Rita Ora attends the British Vogue x Self Portrait summer party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 13 in London.Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

On the accessory front, the performer styled beaded body jewelry worn in tandem with a silver thorn choker and coordinating thorn-laden bracelets and diamond-encrusted rings.

On her feet, the British songstress stepped into a dazzling pair of high-shine “Merissa” boots from Giuseppe Zanotti that sat at about calve height. The shoes featured all-over bedazzling, effectively giving her outfit a shiny disposition, with knife-like pointed toes and vaguely slouchy uppers. Thin black 3 to 4-inch stilettos rounded out the set, offering Ora a boost in height.

Rita Ora, British Vogue, Self Portrait, London, mesh, beading, boots, crystals.
A closer look at Rita Ora’s shoes.Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima
Giuseppe Zanotti "Merissa" boots.
Giuseppe Zanotti “Merissa” boots.Realry

When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for on-trend styles like ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and wedged boots from brands like Fendi, Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu

Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Adidas Originals and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand.

Rita Ora, British Vogue, Self Portrait, London, mesh, beading, boots, crystals.
Rita Ora attends the British Vogue x Self Portrait summer party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 13 in London.Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

During the party, Ora celebrated the release of her third album “You & I” featuring nine tracks. This endeavor acts as the follow-up to Rita’s album “Phoenix” which was released back in November 2018 and featured 12 tracks including her hit songs “Don’t Think Twice,” “You Only Love Me” and “Praising You.”

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Rita Ora Wears Sheer Minidress & Sparkly Boots at Self Portrait Party
